The new rules will increase the PV net metering factor from 0.65 to 100 and the credit accumulation period from three to six months.Indonesia"s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has enacted the law MEMR 26/2021 that improves the net metering legislation for rooftop PV. This is the third time the Indonesian government has amended the rules since they came into force in 2018, as they have so far failed to deliver the expected growth volume in terms of new PV installations. "The new regulation has passed the bureau of law, however, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) ...

