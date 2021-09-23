The German research institute has unveiled a novel interconnection technology for shingled PV modules that eliminates the need for electrically conductive adhesives and screen-printed busbars. It consists of an 8-µm-thick aluminum foil that is joined to the silicon nitride (SiNX) passivation via laser metal bond (LMB). When integrated in a solar module, the efficiency of the new interconnector improved by 0.7%.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have developed a busbarless, electrically conductive adhesive-free, and solder-free aluminum interconnection that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...