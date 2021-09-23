Newly released 'State of ABM in Europe' study finds only 27% of UK respondents have implemented ABM, with 55% planning to implement in the near future

Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today released its first-ever 'State of ABM in Europe' report. The 2021 study uncovered that while US marketers are more advanced, there's tremendous interest in adopting account-based practices by European companies, among other key findings.

The newly released report was conducted in partnership with England-based research firm, Vanson Bourne, who interviewed 500 marketing, sales, and customer professionals in the US, UK, France, and Germany over the summer of 2021.

Key findings from the 2021 'State of ABM in Europe' report include:

While the UK lags other regions in terms of their ABM maturity, only 27 percent of British respondents indicate that they have implemented an ABM strategy compared to an overall average of 41 percent of companies. This signals the UK outpacing all other regions in terms of desire to implement an account-based strategy with 55 percent of respondents planning to implement an ABM strategy in the near future.

92 percent of all respondents agreed that sales and marketing alignment is critical to ABM success, but there is an even split between respondents disagreeing over whether it's the cause or result of an ABM program.

Restrictive data privacy regulations in Europe seem to have influenced existing ABM programs to be more focused on customer retention and expansion strategies. Germany leads the pack with respondents indicating that retention and expansion was a priority for ABM programs 70 percent and 69 percent respectively- significantly beating the averages.

Findings signal that third-party partners may be critical to launching and sustaining successful ABM programs regardless of region-and may be the key to fully integrating sales and marketing teams.

"The results of this study were fascinating," said Albany Vincent, Sr. Research Manager at Vanson Bourne. "While we were not shocked to see the US to be moderately ahead of Europe in their ABM maturity, we were surprised to see how much more eager European companies were to adopt these practices and their American counterparts. It appears to be a very exciting time to be a marketer- especially in Europe."

"These results line up identically with the conversations I am having with marketing and revenue leaders in the region. Europe is at a true tipping point-ABM is poised to explode," said Gavin Dimmock, GM of Terminus' EMEA division. "With more stringent data laws in Europe, marketing leaders are increasingly concluding that an account-based approach is going to be the single most important transformation revenue organizations can go through to achieve efficient, sustainable growth. Our rapid International expansion and the opening of Terminus's European operations reflect this market opportunity."

The full findings from Terminus' 2021 'State of ABM in Europe' report are available here, and on the company blog.

This follows the opening of Terminus' European headquarters and the addition of Gavin Dimmock to lead the company's international expansion. To learn more about Terminus, visit terminus.com.

