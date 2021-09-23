- (PLX AI) - Metso Outotec may miss consensus on third-quarter sales and earnings due to bottlenecks in the supply chain, analysts at Danske Bank said.
- • The company is likely to report strong orders and a record backlog, but component availability may hold back Metso Outotec's on delivering spare parts, affecting service sales, Danske said
- • Danske maintains a buy rating on Metso Outotec, with price target EUR 12.40
- • Metso Outotec traded up 0.9% at midday
METSO OUTOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de