CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) enters into a Consultant Services Agreement with the Dorchester Group LLC

ESCONDIDO, CA/ ACCESSWIRE/ September 23, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a provider of remote cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam monitor and my-Cardia cloud-based software portal), both domestically and internationally, today announced that it has hired and enter into a consultant services agreement with the Dorchester Group LLC, and its President Robert H. Hesse, to assist and advise the company in its current financing strategies, as well as marketing initiatives in the US and SE Asia.

CB Scientific earlier announced a formal agreement to provide Remote Cardiac Monitoring Services through their distributor Mango Wellness to three major hospital chains in Thailand. Ramkhamhaeng Hospital (one of the five largest private hospital groups in Thailand consisting of 40 hospitals), Bangkok Hospital Nakon Ratchasima (one of the largest hospitals in NE Thailand), and Bangpakok9 Hospital have all agreed to offer my-Cam services through MWC to their physicians and associated patients beginning in April 2021. In addition, Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary My Cardia Thailand, in further efforts to expand its product offering, continue trials of the my-Cam device, which today consists of 102 cardiologists in 42 hospitals totaling more than 1700 ambulatory remote cardiac event monitoring tests to date since the beginning of the year.

Mr. Hesse founded his investment banking firm, Swartwood, Hesse Inc., in 1980 and later formed the Dorchester Group, LLC. Complimenting these initiatives is a platform of 40 years of transactional experience in venture capital, equity, debt private placements, corporate financing, and valuation advisory services. Mr. Hesse was CEO of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ NHTC), directing the business and financial operations throughout China, Korea, and Russia. Mr. Hesse was also president of a Korean-based immigration service company and directorships on many publicly traded US corporations.

Mr. Charles Martin, CEO, commented that having Mr. Hesse and his team on board allows further management support and strategic direction. In addition, he said, "given CB Scientific Inc.'s financing, and aggressive acquisition program in the United States, the Dorchester Group can help further identify and develop strategic solutions attendant to the successful roll-out of our remote cardiac monitoring products and services throughout the US and the SE Asian community, to include our ongoing pursuit of final regulatory approval of our my-Cam device in mainland China."

About CB Scientific:

Revolutionary Any-Doctor-Any Where, at Home Heart Rate Monitor.

CB Scientific has perfected an innovative telehealth tool available on the market today to monitor patients' heart rhythms remotely - with the goal of potentially monitoring millions of patients worldwide.

Its FDA-approved My-Cam remote at-home heart monitoring device and proprietary smartphone app - works with any standard Android and iOS (Apple) cell phone and syncs with ease and near-perfect harmony.

The product is monitored via its 24/7 cloud-based MY-Cardia portal, to include any-Doctor-anywhere access, which can be notified immediately of significant findings.

CB Scientific Inc. - Company Contact Information:

340 State Place

Escondido, CA 92029

Telephone Number:

(888) 225-0870

Emails:

General inquires: info@cbscientificinc.com

Robert Hesse - dorchco.bh@gmail.com

This information disclosure may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

