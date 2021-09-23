Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Tradegate
23.09.21
11:10 Uhr
14,250 Euro
+0,290
+2,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,22014,26012:56
14,22514,25512:56
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2021 | 12:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of additional member IDs on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S, the General Clearing Member on Financial Derivatives, has
requested termination of additional member IDs "DAMM", "DBHMM". Termination of
additional member IDs will be effective in Genium INET as of Friday, 24th of
September, 2021. 



Member:                                 Danske
Bank A/S 
Additional GENIUM INET IDs to be terminated:   DAMM, DBHMM
Valid in Genium INET system as of:            24th of September, 2021


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan
Hvalsøe Olsen, telephone +45 33 77 03 83. 

Nasdaq Stockholm



Monika Alisauskaite      Ruslanas Kasparavicius

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016750
DANSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.