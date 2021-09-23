NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of additional member IDs on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S, the General Clearing Member on Financial Derivatives, has requested termination of additional member IDs "DAMM", "DBHMM". Termination of additional member IDs will be effective in Genium INET as of Friday, 24th of September, 2021. Member: Danske Bank A/S Additional GENIUM INET IDs to be terminated: DAMM, DBHMM Valid in Genium INET system as of: 24th of September, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen, telephone +45 33 77 03 83. Nasdaq Stockholm Monika Alisauskaite Ruslanas Kasparavicius Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016750