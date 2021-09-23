IONIQ Sciences, Inc.: IONIQ Sciences Announces Dr. Benjamin Haibe-Kains has Joined its Scientific Advisory Committee

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ("IONIQ" or the "Company"), is developing a rapid and non-invasive Multi-Cancer Screen for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. Today IONIQ Sciences announced that Dr. Benjamin Haibe-Kains has joined its Scientific Advisory Committee. Dr. Haibe-Kains is a Senior Scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Associate Professor in the Medical Biophysics department of the University of Toronto and the Canada Research Chair in Computational Pharmacogenomics. After earning his PhD in Bioinformatics at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, he completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Haibe-Kains has co-authored 200 peer-reviewed publications.

Mr. Jared Bauer, IONIQ Sciences CEO, stated, "We are honored to welcome Dr. Haibe-Kains to our growing Scientific Advisory Committee. We expect that his extensive scientific and oncology expertise in developing new prognostic and predictive models will accelerate IONIQ's aim to modernize cancer detection utilizing our non-invasive, bioimpedance technology and proprietary algorithm. Our team is humbled and energized with the impressive cadre of experts who share our vision and have joined our Scientific and Medical Advisory Committees."

Dr. Haibe-Kains added, "I am pleased to join IONIQ's Scientific Advisory Committee because the detection of cancer in the earliest, most-treatable stage of the disease is critically important. I believe that IONIQ Sciences has a real potential to make a dramatic difference in early cancer detection. I look forward to contributing my biomedical informatics and computational research expertise to help IONIQ Sciences accomplish its mission of developing a Multi-Cancer Screen for early cancer detection."

About IONIQ Sciences, Inc.

IONIQ Sciences, Inc. is developing an advanced multi-cancer screening technology for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. IONIQ Sciences operates at the confluence of its Electrical Impedance Analytics (EIA) or bioimpedance technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IONIQ Science's first product utilizing its proprietary analytic platform, the IONIQ ProLung Test for lung cancer, has been designated a Breakthrough Device by the U.S. FDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical, including, without limitation statements regarding IONIQ Sciences' future performance and goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in the IONIQ Sciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks and uncertainties include inherent risks and uncertainties relating to IONIQ Sciences' ability to meet its funding requirements for its operations and other commitments and to obtain successful test results and regulatory approvals for its products. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections.

