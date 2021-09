Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a US$185,000 order from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC).

The IRS serves as the United States' federal tax collection agency and is responsible for overseeing the administration of the Internal Revenue Code enacted by the U.S. Congress.1 This order is part of a new contract established between the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Plurilock through the SEWP V program. All contracts and orders announced by Plurilock since April 2021, including the latest order, represent a combined total of roughly US$11.70 million in sales.

Experienced cybersecurity and IT support vendors represent a crucial component of a strong cybersecurity posture for government agencies, particularly those in the financial sector. Earlier this year, over 15 years of confidential data from the Internal Revenue Service was leaked as part of a ProPublica investigation.2 Additionally, for the first portion of 2020, financial firms experienced a 238% increase in cyber attacks.3

According to the purchase order, Plurilock will provide on-site residency professional services to support the government's data protection solutions. This latest contract aligns with Plurilock's stated goal to expand within the government and financial verticals.

About SEWP

The SEWP V program, launched by NASA in 2015, is the leading information technology (IT) contract vehicle, with government agencies spending $7.9 billion in fiscal 2020.4 Estimates anticipate that agencies will utilize SEWP V for $8.8 billion in contracted spending in fiscal 2021.5 The contract vehicle provides Plurilock with the opportunity to access downstream customers in the government sector.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

