Killi rebranded as Reklaim on September 9th to align its brand more directly with its mission of allowing consumers to reclaim their data

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi," "Reklaim"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announces its CEO Neil Sweeney was interviewed by SNN Network regarding the company's recent brand change from Killi to Reklaim and the catalysts for the stock moving forward.

To watch the video, please follow this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibKtNVUNNU8

About Killi Ltd (now Reklaim)

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), now Reklaim, is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events.

