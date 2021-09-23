Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed U.S. Patent Application No. 17/438,343, Title: MOLECULARLY IMPRINTED POLYMERS FOR EXTRACTION OF CANNABINOIDS AND USES THEREOF. The patent application filed is to convert the patent for SIXW's Affinity technology from provisional to non-provisional status. This step involves an in-depth review of the technology from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and provides full patent protection after acceptance.

The non-provisional patent filing incorporates improvements to the technology as outlined in the Company's recent press release dated Sept 15, 2021. The release highlighted capacity and performance improvements for the Affinity polymer beads to provide capacity in excess of 80 milligrams per gram of beads or 80 grams of cannabinoids per kilogram of beads. Noted improvements in capacity and throughput have improved originally anticipated system capacity for its entry size Affinity System by greater than 50%.

"This is yet another milestone in Sixth Wave's patent portfolio as we continue to protect the novelty of our technology in key markets around the world," noted Dr. Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of the Company, "The recent improvement to our Affinity bead technology is expected to further improve economics for both Sixth Wave and our customers."

The Affinity System is a leading-edge purification process that is expected to allow cannabis producers to deliver a product with the highest possible THC/cannabinoid purity that customers demand. Affinity machines will use Sixth Wave's breakthrough nanotechnology to significantly increase yields for producers by reducing the amount of cannabinoids lost through traditional extraction methods with faster processing times with lower costs. The savings will be achieved by using the company's patent-pending Molecular Imprinted Polymer (MIPs) technology to eliminate "winterization", streamline production, and eliminate the need for toxic chemicals or extreme heat which can degrade product quality.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop, and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jonathan Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the AMIPs technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the AMIPs technology are subject to the risk that the AMIPs technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed the development of a prototype for the product that is subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97360