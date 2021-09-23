Orbex Launches Brand New Website Redesign

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International financial services provider Orbex has officially launched its all-new website.

The regulated firm recently debuted a complete brand makeover with new designs, colors and products to commemorate its 11th anniversary as a trusted global broker.

Along with the newly designed look and feel, the website has improved on multiple areas of functionality, simplifying its menus, pages and funnels for a more streamlined user experience.

"At Orbex, we pride ourselves on our constant evolution and unwavering commitment to technological innovation. When redesigning this website, we put our users' needs at the heart of the project and focused on making their experience with our brand even better, without compromising on the high standard of service they are used to receiving from us" said Managing Director Mohammed Yaghi.

The company still maintains its competitive trading conditions on over 300 financial instruments, with spreads from 0.0 pips, fast execution at an average of 0.03s/order, free VPS, 0 margin on hedged positions, and negative balance protection.

In addition to the new design, the company announced all new PAMM Investment Accounts to connect pro traders with ambitious retail investors, as well as over 200 of the most sought after stock CFDs available to trade on the award-winning MT4 platform.

To improve on their reliable customer service, Orbex also launched a robust Support Center packed full of useful FAQs and user manuals in order to provide a helpful hub as a first point of contact for everyday queries.

"It really is an exciting time to be part of the Orbex community. For over a decade, we have consolidated our reputation as a trusted global broker who puts the success of their clients first. As we enter this new era of our firm, we are excited to elevate our standards even higher and provide our traders with market-leading service they deserve, across every step of their investment journey", Yaghi continued.

Known for its award-winning research department, Orbex has established itself as a powerhouse in market analysis and trading education, earning itself a reputation as a leading Elliott Wave analysis provider with frequent contributions to the likes of Bloomberg, CNBC and Refinitiv's Eikon platform.

With a strong global presence, the Orbex brand has a long-standing history within the financial space, offering over 300 asset classes with competitive commissions.

About Orbex

Orbex Global Limited is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius and headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius.

The companies offer multiple asset trading including forex, indices, stocks, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.