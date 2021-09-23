Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to SAS GAIA., as Ethos Asset Management INC completes its first landmark deal in France

ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with SAS GAIA., with an undisclosed amount of significant capital infusion, that will continue for several years. This will enable the French-based eco-tourism company to carry out the restoration of Château de Benais, composed a of 15th century, 17th century and 19th century castle with its orangery and three hectares of market gardening permaculture that will be able to feed up to 300 people per year.

This project offers a hotel and catering activity which will tend towards an autonomy in water, food and energy to respond to environmental problems and access to vital energy resources.

The property is located in the beautiful UNESCO World Heritage area in the Indre-et-Loire, in the heart of the tourist attractions in the Loire Valley castles. SAS GAIA's partner in this project is the French company, SID PARTNERS, a company specializing in engineering and infrastructure projects.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos stated, "We are absolutely delighted to partner with SAS GAIA and its founder Paul Vaudeville, who heralds from a prestigious hotelier and financier, Financière Vaudeville. This is a very important and special significance project in terms of eco-tourism and enabling the feeding of 300 people per year whilst maintaining the natural balance and beauty of the location. The project will draw on local natural resources and solve many local environmental issues. Ethos is proud to be part of such a unique project and especially delighted to have completed our first deal in France as we continue our commitment to investing in European markets."

Paul Vaudeville, SAS GAIA Founder, said, "The shared vision, that a global energy, environmental, vital and societal transition, must in particular be carried out locally, has therefore brought us together with ETHOS. I am extremely happy that ETHOS, a leading player in the transition, awarded us the best rating. Thanks to this new partnership, we will very soon be the first Eco Chateau Hotel in the world, autonomous in water, food and energy."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to navigate changing market environments to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

You can hear from Carlos Santos, Ethos' CEO, in Dubai where he is Guest Speaker and Panellist at The Leaders Without Borders Leadership Summit and International Honours, the #1 gathering of high-achieving level professionals from all across the World, at the Habtoor Palace, Dubai, on 29th 30th September, 2021.

For more information about Ethos, please visit:

https://www.ethosasset.com/

About SAS GAIA and Château de Benais:

The Gaïa company was created to carry out the operating activities of the Château de Benais and in particular the activities of high-end hotels with Spa, organic restaurants and its products from the garden, the bar with the best wines of the region, the reception events and seminars. Gaia also has the ambition to participate in the social and solidarity economy alongside local associations, and will therefore undertake to welcome young people, yoga retreats and dance courses, or even professional training in permaculture. The Chateau de Benais will be happy to welcome you from June 2022.

For more information about SAS GAIA and Château de Benais, please visit:

https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=yx17yai0k27a&utm_content=mu0i1bu

For more information about SID PARTNERS, please visit:

http://www.sid-partners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005528/en/

Contacts:

Mr Paul Vaudeville, SAS GAIA Contact: pvaudeville@yahoo.fr

Mr Jean Rodrigues, Ethos Associate; jean.rodrigues@actgroupe.fr

Ethos USA Contact: Attributed Holdings International, Ethos Associate; info@attributedholdings.com