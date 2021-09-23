Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL1S ISIN: SE0015382155 Ticker-Symbol: 8X4 
Frankfurt
23.09.21
08:03 Uhr
0,250 Euro
+0,003
+1,01 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCINE VACCINES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCINE VACCINES AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.09.2021 | 14:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocine Vaccines: Positive results with Endocine and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first preclinical study, where the adjuvant technology Endocine has been evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, shows positive results.

In May 2021, Eurocine Vaccine signed an evaluation agreement with an innovative North American company with the ambition to evaluate Endocine along with their vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The first study in a mouse model indicates positive results with our adjuvant Endocine, where antibodies of both type IgA and IgG could be detected, as well as T cell immunity.

The North American company now intends to proceed with additional studies where Eurocine Vaccines will deliver Endocine and assist with knowledge and experience within the area.

Read more about our adjuvant:

https://www.eurocine-vaccines.com/the-portfolio/

CONTACT:
Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA
CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB
hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com
+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11552/3420508/1472292.pdf

Positive results with Endocine' and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

EUROCINE VACCINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.