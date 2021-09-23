Aerocompact, an Austrian supplier of solar racking solutions, has started manufacturing PV mounting products for flat rooftops in India.From pv magazine India Aerocompact, an Austrian solar racking solutions maker that launched operations in India in November 2019, has started exporting its made-in-India products to the Middle East and Southeast Asian nations such as Thailand and Malaysia, in addition to catering to the local market. Aerocompact Country Manager Mandar Mainde told pv magazine that the company's India operations have supplied 7 MW of sheet-metal roof mounting products since February ...

