Nexen Tire Named Official Tire of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center Arena

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced a three-year partnership as the exclusive tire for the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center, making it the only tire company to be partnered with the California-based professional ice hockey team and arena.



In addition to millions of television viewers in every major North American market, more than 1.3 million Ducks fans across Southern California will experience a wide variety of Nexen Tire branding for each of the team's regular season and playoff home games. The 650,000 square-foot Honda Center arena is home to the Anaheim Ducks as well as several blockbuster concerts and sporting events every year.

The Anaheim Ducks secured the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, becoming the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The Ducks look to a promising future with five first-round picks from the last three NHL Drafts, including Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019), Brayden Tracey (29th overall in 2019), Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020), Jacob Perreault (27th overall in 2020) and Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021). Those five first-round picks represent the most in the Western Conference.

"Nexen Tire is extremely excited to be a part of a championship NHL franchise like the Anaheim Ducks and their premier arena, the Honda Center," said Brian YoonSeok Han, CEO of Nexen Tire America, Inc. "This partnership will help to elevate the Nexen Tire brand among more than a million NHL fans across Southern California, and when these fans enter the Honda Center arena during a Ducks game or other premier event, they'll know Nexen Tire has their back."

Every season more than 1.4 million Ducks social-media followers can watch the Nexen Tire High-Performance Play of the Week via social media. Sponsored by Nexen Tire, the High-Performance Play of the Week recaps the Ducks' best plays of the week.

"We are thrilled to partner with an innovative and customer-centric company in Nexen Tire," said Aaron Teats, President of Business Operations of the Anaheim Ducks. "We look forward to creating a synergy between our brands across the Southern California market that drives awareness to their world-class products in front of our passionate fans at Honda Center."

Thanks to several key existing partnerships with massive global sports icons like Manchester City, U.S. Formula DRIFT, AC Milan, BK Mladá, and SK Slavia Praha, the new partnership comes as the latest addition to Nexen Tire's global sports marketing partnership portfolio, which the Company also seeks to expand in the United States.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

About Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e1beef8-1d63-400a-990d-36c435bcd0a8