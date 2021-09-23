Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises The Grout Medic on Its Acquisition by Premium Service Brands

Latest transaction solidifies Boxwood's status as the premier advisor for franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of The Grout Medic to Premium Service Brands ("PSB"), a portfolio company of Susquehanna Private Capital.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to The Grout Medic on the transaction. The transaction was led by J. Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director) and Kurtis Brown (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This marks Boxwood's 9th deal of 2021 and its 7th franchisor transaction of the year.

The Grout Medic has established itself as one of the premier tile and grout cleaning and repair companies in the nation. The company has more than 20 years of experience, handling residential and commercial projects using environmentally friendly products. With 67 locations, The Grout Medic is a proven home-services provider with a strong network of franchisees nationwide.

"We are delighted to join forces with PSB to help leverage our brand in the home services industry," said JC Timmons, Grout Medic CEO. "Boxwood Partners experience helping middle market franchisors was essential to the success of this transaction. We appreciate the support and guidance they provided during this process."

Premium Service Brands is one of the top home services franchisors in North America with an array of emerging home service brands that cater to a wide range of homeowner needs. The Grout Medic will join a roster of integrated service franchises that includes kitchen-remodeling brand Kitchen Wise, painting brand 360° Painting, cleaning brand Maid Right, outdoor surface cleaning brand Renew Crew, home-repair brand Handyman Pro, junk removal franchise Rubbish Works and garage-door services brand ProLift Garage Doors.

"The Grout Medic is a niche concept that complements the other brands within the PSB family as it continues to expand upon its 'Own the Home Program'," said Boxwood Partners Managing Director Brian Alas. "JC and his team made great strides with the Grout Medic brand over the last few years and we're looking forward to seeing its continued growth within the PSB network."

Founded in 2016, Susquehanna Private Capital prides itself on its ability to collaboratively and patiently work with founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC invests in businesses that will benefit from changing consumer preferences, increased business model complexity, and outsourcing trends.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Premium Service Brands

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is the leader in home services franchise opportunities. Recently acquiring Renew Crew in January 2020 and Rubbish Works in November 2020, the other brands under the PSB umbrella include 360º Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Maid Right and Kitchen Wise. These home improvement industry brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step while viewing customer service as a way of life by also giving back to local communities through their nonprofit, Kids-Lift. Supporting kids and their families is crucial to PSB's personal values to brighten and care for their communities.

To learn more about Premium Service Brands and their opportunities for growth and business ownership, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC ("SPC"), funded by the founders of Susquehanna International Group, LLP - one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms - was founded in 2016. With a flexible capital structure, SPC empowers founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC targets U.S. companies in the business, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services, and industrial technology sectors with $3 million to $15 million in EBITDA.

For more information about Susquehanna Private Capital, please visit www.spcllc.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Behan

kbehan@919marketing.com

919-459-3595

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665185/Boxwood-Partners-Advises-The-Grout-Medic-on-Its-Acquisition-by-Premium-Service-Brands