Two of the most respected and tenured journalists in the electronics industry today announced the launch of the Ojo-Yoshida Report, the centerpiece of a new media enterprise that leverages the more than 60 years of combined global experience and personal networks of Bolaji Ojo and Junko Yoshida.

The mission of the company is to explore the intended and often unintended consequences of the pace of technology innovation, management decisions and globalization and the impact on society. Using their vast knowledge of the global electronics and semiconductor markets, Ojo and Yoshida will provide probing analysis of trends, news and developments that begin at the silicon level and eventually shape financial markets, government policies and socio-economic debates.

"Semiconductors and electronics have an intrinsic impact on how people, countries and society learn, communicate and interact," said Junko Yoshida, editor-in-chief of the Ojo-Yoshida Report. "Technology has accelerated economic and social development, but the progression isn't always linear. Advances in one sphere can harm another. The Ojo-Yoshida Report connects the dots and helps stakeholders understand the consequences that ripple through world events and industry decisions."

The Ojo-Yoshida flagship is a weekly subscription-based newsletter independent from corporate control and vested interests delivering fresh analysis rooted in the writers' experience and contacts. The newsletter will be complemented by podcasts, video debates and issue-specific reports that illuminate the issues, personalities and trends that touch everyone from industry executives to financial stakeholders and government policy makers.

The first issue of the Ojo-Yoshida Report will focus on "The Geopolitics of TSMC."

Why now?

The abundance of global issues affected by technology tends to overwhelm both the mainstream and technical media, often resulting in little more than a cursory overview of the news. Recent developments such as the semiconductor supply chain crisis, US/China relations, the role of technology in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the emphasis on more infrastructure investment by the Biden administration have heightened the importance of electronics.

After decades reporting on the tech industry from posts in Asia, Europe, and North America, Ojo and Yoshida agree that too often the 24-hour news cycle yields scant independent thinking and overlooks how technology affects people and societies.

"The volume of information, combined with the time pressures on the media, forces reporters to take corporate claims at face value. Our aim is to step back and re-think everything we hear, to help our readers interpret how technology or business decisions affect all of us," said Bolaji Ojo, managing editor and publisher of the Ojo-Yoshida Report. "Our mission is to strike a balance between covering the industry's stated intentions and exploring all consequences, both promised and unexpected."

An independent editorial advisory board, consisting of well-respected experts and industry observers, will assist the Ojo-Yoshida journalists. The board includes Liang-gee Chen, Jean-Christophe Eloy, Dieter Ernst, Mike Feibus, Mike Kirschner, Phil Koopman, Phil Magney, Arijit Raychowdhury, Derek Lidow and Malcolm Penn. The weekly newsletter will include contributions from a network of veteran journalists, analysts and scholars, including Ron Wilson, Peter Clarke, Girish Mhatre, Jennifer Baljko and David Benjamin.

To subscribe visit www.ojoyoshidareport.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005130/en/

Contacts:

Bolaji Ojo

Publisher

b.ojo@ojoyoshidareport.com

+41 78 2601111

Junko Yoshida

Editor-in-Chief

junko@ojoyoshidareport.com

516-232-7835