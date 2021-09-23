New solutions to deliver productivity with AI-driven voice capture, integrated messaging, and open network of construction companies

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the next wave of enhancements for a smarter and more connected platform.

"For almost 20 years, Procore has been working to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, providing a single source of truth for customers around the world," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. "We're consistently innovating by connecting all of your people, workflows, data and tools, with a single user experience on mobile and web, from preconstruction to close out."

Procore Quick Capture Highlights Investment in Mobile, AI and ML

Procore is bringing innovations to mobile that connect the field and office. With acquisitions of INDUS.AI and Avata Intelligence, Procore has invested in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology across its platform to help unlock the value of project data and drive efficiencies.

Procore Quick Capture is voice-enabled input technology that will launch in 2022, automating and simplifying data entry in the field by "telling" Procore what it should enter. With Procore Quick Capture on the Punch tool, users will be able capture a video of punch items and simply talk to Procore. Through AI and ML, Procore will create the punch item, attach a photo, and even assign it to the appropriate trade. Early testing has shown that this new voice-enabled punch can cut down the time required to capture and log information in the field for reporting by at least 50%.

Procore Conversations is Contextual Messaging for Construction

Collaboration on projects starts with communication. Today, that communication is rigid and is fragmented across multiple channels, such as email, text, and third-party messaging solutions. Procore Conversations, available in pilot in the fourth quarter of 2021, brings intuitive, contextual messaging to Procore, saving time and integrating communication across channels. Conversations are organized, prioritized, and easily accessible on mobile and web. Critical updates, questions, and discussions will happen seamlessly across the office and field, and are contextual to the item being discussed, such as an RFI, Change Order, or Observation.

"For the last 18 months, we met with customers and challenged ourselves to rethink how we innovate and improve the lives of everyone in construction," said Wyatt Jenkins, SVP of product at Procore. "We are building solutions that connect the field and the office across mobile, leveraging AI, voice commands and messaging with Procore Conversations. On top of that, we are introducing the world's largest online network of construction companies. It really feels like the beginning of the next chapter of construction technology."

New Mobile Home Experience Personalizes and Prioritizes Daily Work

Procore is focused on creating unique experiences for every stakeholder in construction. That experience starts with mobile, where customers will have unique experiences based on who they are and their role in the construction project. The new mobile home experience, available in the fourth quarter of 2021, prioritizes daily work, with quick access to check in on progress, change status or create a new item RFI, Observations, or Punch. It ensures when customers are in the field they have a complete view, so projects stay on schedule.

Connecting Everyone in Construction with The Procore Construction Network

Procore's mission is to connect everyone in construction on a global platform. Currently in pilot, the Procore Construction Network is a free online business directory connecting general contractors, specialty contractors, owners, architects, engineers, suppliers, and vendors. With location-based search and advanced filters, customers will be able to use the Procore Construction Network to quickly find and connect with new construction partners. This will make it easier for construction professionals to expand their online presence, promote their businesses, and grow their networks.

To learn more about these platform enhancements, register and join Procore virtually at Groundbreak, the company's annual conference being held October 12-14.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry-for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

