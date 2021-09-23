Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has discovered three new gold zones and has assay results for five diamond drill holes from the Phase 2 drilling program from its Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project (the "Project" or "Property"). The first new gold zone, named 110 Zone, was drilled to test a high priority DasVision 3D-IP geophysical target, and the second and third new gold zones, named Star Zone and C & M Zone, were found at surface as part of the ongoing prospecting and mapping program. The Phase 2 drilling program totalled 3,760 m in 20 drill holes (TM-21-98 to 117) with 11 drill holes reported to date.

Highlights

Successfully extended Bench Zone down-dip to the southwest.

A Zone: 3.94 g/t Au over 23.8 m (from 3.7 m).

New drilling discovery 110 Zone: 0.44 g/t Au over 141.50 m including 1.02 g/t Au over 7.5 m.

New Surface Discoveries

Star Zone: 24 rock grab samples, taken over 450-m-long by 250-m-wide area, ranging from 8 ppb to 2.83 g/t Au, with 14 of the 24 samples assaying over 0.1 g/t Au.

C & M Zone: two rock grab samples assayed 5.27 g/t and 2.33 g/t Au.

Popa Zone: two rock grab samples, taken over a 10-square-metre area, assayed 3.05 g/t and 2.94 g/t Au.

Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the progress of our exploration to date. Yet again we have demonstrated, through drilling and our ongoing prospecting and mapping program, that there are still lots of surprises at the Tower Stock Gold Project. With only one year of exploration on the Property we have made several new discoveries such as the Ellen and 110 Zones and have expanded the Bench and D Zones. Prospecting, mapping and soil sampling have proven very effective with a number of additional untested surface areas discovered including the C & M Zone, Star Zone and Popa Zone. We look forward to receiving the results of the remaining drill core assays, that includes the extension drilling of the Ellen Zone, the 04-36 Zone, and an untested IP anomaly in the area to the south of the 04-36 Zone. The Tower Stock Gold Project, unique due to its excellent location, great infrastructure and impressive geology, has delivered exceptional gold grades over wide intervals, including some very exciting high-grade gold intercepts."

PHASE 2 DIAMOND DRILLING

The Phase 2 diamond drilling program was completed in mid-September. A summary of the latest results is provided in Table 1. A summary of previously announced results is provided in Table 2 (see news release dated August 24, 2021).

Table 1. Summary of the latest drill core assay results, Phase 2 diamond drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) *Interval (m) Au (g/t) Au (ppb) Zone TM-21-101 68.00 138.50 70.50 0.27 271 Between T

& Ellen incl 71.00 77.00 6.00 0.51 508 TM-21-102 47.00 60.50 13.50 0.73 734 TM-21-103 81.50 129.50 48.00 0.61 607 incl 105.50 116.00 10.50 1.52 1515 TM-21-104 no significant intervals Bench TM-21-105 188.00 210.50 22.50 0.75 750 incl 200.00 210.50 10.50 1.11 1110 TM-21-106 80.00 230.00 150.00 0.56 563 incl 171.50 230.00 58.50 1.01 1012 incl 215.00 230.00 15.00 1.74 1741 TM-21-107 143.00 192.50 49.50 0.84 842 incl 143.00 164.00 21.00 1.29 1292 TM-21-108 3.70 59.00 55.40 1.81 1805 A Zone incl 3.70 27.50 23.80 3.94 3943 incl 8.00 15.50 7.50 8.77 8774 TM-21-110 2.50 54.50 52.00 0.75 754 110 Zone incl 47.00 54.50 7.50 1.02 1021

*Drill hole intervals are not true widths and are being reported as drill core lengths.

Table 2. Summary of previously released drill core assay results, Phase 2 diamond drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) *Interval (m) Au (g/t) Au (ppb) Zone TM-21-98 72.50 107.00 34.50 1.11 1111 Ellen incl 86.00 93.50 7.50 2.33 2326 and 159.50 165.50 6.00 1.02 1023 TM-21-99 no significant intervals TM-21-100 23.00 113.00 90.00 1.23 1233 incl 23.00 33.50 10.50 3.68 3683 incl 51.50 65.00 13.50 1.56 1557 incl 92.00 113.00 21.00 2.75 2753

*Drill hole intervals are not true widths and are being reported as drill core lengths.

Bench Zone

Holes TM-21-105,106,107 : three holes designed to test the down-dip extension of the central portion of the Bench Zone, over a strike length of 150 metres (Figure 1). Successful in extending the zone 40 m to 50 m to the southwest with TM-21-105 and TM-21-106 returning significant widths of gold mineralization between 150 m and 169.5 m, including a number of zones with >1.0 g/t Au. This includes an as yet unnamed new zone, about 150 m below surface, intersected by TM-21-106 that returned 1.01 g/t Au over 58.50 m and remains open at depth.

A Zone

Hole TM-21-108 : designed to test for the east extension of the main A Zone horizon (Figure 1). Successful in intersecting the zone, returning 3.94 g/t Au over 23.8 m, including 8.77 g/t Au over 7.5 m, starting from surface (3.7 m). Although the A Zone was previously worked by Inco Limited and Noranda Exploration Inc., only sparse work and data was reported.

110 Zone

Hole TM-21-110 : designed to test a high priority DasVision 3D-IP chargeability anomaly, approximately 250 m southeast of the south extent of the Bench Zone (Figure 1). Successful targeting, resulting in the discovery of a new gold zone. Entire length of the hole (143.0 m) returned anomalous gold (average 0.44 g/t Au) with the main part of the zone returning 0.75 g/t Au over 52.0 m (from 2.5 m), including 1.02 g/t Au over 7.5 m (from 47.0 m). It should be noted that the style of mineralization in the 110 Zone is unlike any mineralization found on the Property to date in that it is wholly-hosted within an intrusive monzonite body with less than 1% pyrite and trace chalcopyrite in quartz-carbonate fractures; the majority of known gold mineralization is hosted by altered metavolcanic rocks.





Figure 1. Compilation map showing the location of drill hole collars and traces, target IP-Resistivity anomalies, and approximate locations of known gold zones.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/97366_58a28e8e54e76899_004full.jpg

PROSPECTING AND MAPPING

C & M Zone

Located 720 m east of the 110 Zone discovery area, two surface samples from this newly-discovered zone, collected near one another, returned 2.33 g/t and 5.27 g/t Au (Figure 2). This zone is hosted within fractured monzonite with less than 1% pyrite and trace chalcopyrite. Its similarity with the 110 Zone suggests a much larger target region, interpreted to be over 300 m across. The area has very poor exposure with 95% overburden - drilling is planned for this area.

Star Zone

Located 600 m to the west of the 04-36 Zone, in a previously unmapped area, this newly-discovered zone hosts widespread gold mineralization with anomalous gold concentrations ranging from 86 ppb to 2.8 g/t Au over a minimum strike length of 400 m and up to 100 m wide (Figure 2). Mineralization is hosted within an extensive zone of felsic pyroclastic volcanic rocks exhibiting extensive and pervasive hydrothermal alteration plus well-developed fracturing and deformation. This area of widespread anomalous gold mineralization shares similarities with the 04-36 Zone and if connected presents an exploration target with as much as 600 m of strike length.

Popa Zone

Located about 700 m northeast of the eastern edge of the Bench Zone, two rock grab samples, taken over a 10-square-metre area, assayed 3.05 g/t and 2.94 g/t Au (Figure 2). This zone is hosted within fractured monzonite with 1%-3% pyrite and located in an area largely covered by overburden. The Company is currently trenching this area to get a better understanding of the extent and controls on gold mineralization.





Figure 2. Compilation map showing the location of previously identified and newly-discovered gold zones, locations of drill hole collars and traces, and gold assay results from rock grab samples.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/97366_58a28e8e54e76899_005full.jpg

To view drill hole sections and additional Project information and maps please visit the White Metal website and slide show at https://www.whitemetalres.com/tower-stock-au.html.

A Qualified Person, as described by NI 43-101, has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the Property.

Sample Analysis

Company QA/QC standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream for all sample types (surface rock grab samples and half drill core samples) and submitted for analysis by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples were transported under the direct supervision of senior White Metal personnel and delivered from the Property to the laboratory receiving facilities. Samples were analyzed for Au by Fire Assay with an AA finish and Au - Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Actlabs is an independent commercial laboratory that is ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp.

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The Company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Michael Stares"

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Michael Stares

President & CEO

White Metal Resources Corp.

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, ON P7B 4A8

Phone: +1 (807) 358-2420

Nancy Massicotte

Investor Relations

White Metal Resources Corp.

Phone: +1 (604) 507-3377

TF: +1 (866) 503-3377

Email: ir@whitemetalres.com

Thomas Do

Investor Relations Manager

CHF Capital Markets

Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 232

Email: thomas@chfir.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97366