AI and computer vision technology detects improper riding and verifies accurate parking in real-time

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with Drover AI to integrate its PathPilot safety technology onto Helbiz e-scooters. Helbiz will be the exclusive operator of PathPilot in Italy, with an initial deployment in Milan by end of the year. The company plans to expand the integration across other markets as the partnership grows.

The PathPilot technology is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision, using onboard cameras to locate the surroundings of e-scooters. The precise location service detects sidewalk, street or bike lane riding and verifies proper parking areas in real-time, which will reduce scooter clutter and potential blocking of ADA ramps. PathPilot can also automatically reduce the speed of an e-scooter and alert those that are nearby as soon as it enters a sidewalk or other geofenced area, ensuring the safety of both riders and pedestrians. This level of granular computing enhances geo-fencing capabilities that previous GPS-based solutions couldn't provide, particularly when tracking in dense urban cities.

"At Helbiz, we are dedicated to providing safe and efficient micro-mobility services to the cities in which we operate," said Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships Policy at Helbiz. "The integration of Drover's PathPilot technology will help us better enforce local regulations and create a safer experience for riders and pedestrians alike. We are thrilled to partner with Drover as we continue our expansion efforts."

Through the integration of onboard cameras, precise advanced mapping and artificial intelligence, PathPilot gathers data from each ride to help increase operational efficiencies. It also has the benefit of generating much more granular telemetry associated with the movement of fleet vehicles, delivering actionable insights into fleet use and rider behaviors. Helbiz can then share the insights with the city to help them identify areas that could benefit from infrastructure improvements.

"Drover is excited to partner with Helbiz to introduce PathPilot to new markets in support of their efforts to grow shared micro-mobility in a safe and responsible manner," said Alex Nesic, Co-Founder Chief Business Officer at Drover AI. "Micro-mobility has such tremendous potential as urban transportation in Europe as evidenced by recent announcements, and Drover is proud to be able to use our technology to address the biggest concerns currently limiting the broader acceptance and growth of the sector."

About Drover AI

Drover specializes in advanced AI-based IoT solutions for last-mile transportation designed to elevate the performance of fleets while exceeding the regulatory requirements of the cities that host them. Drover's product, PathPilot, delivers cost-effective granular infrastructure distinction even in the absence of often unreliable GPS data allowing for unparalleled location awareness and the ability to take corresponding actions. Drover enables a safe and intelligent experience through technology in order to help ensure the long-term success of micro-mobility as a sustainable and integral part of urban transportation. For additional information, visit www.drover.ai or email hello@drover.ai.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

