Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of GPX Medical AB (486/21)

With effect from September 24, 2021, the subscription rights in GPX Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 05, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GPXMED TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016829345 Order book ID: 235868 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 24, 2021, the paid subscription shares in GPX Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GPXMED BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016829352 Order book ID: 235869 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB