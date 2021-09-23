Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
23.09.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of GPX Medical AB (486/21)

With effect from September 24, 2021, the subscription rights in GPX Medical AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 05, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   GPXMED TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016829345              
Order book ID:  235868                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 24, 2021, the paid subscription shares in GPX
Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   GPXMED BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016829352              
Order book ID:  235869                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
