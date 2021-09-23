Vertex Inc.: Vertex Expands Relationship with Acumatica

First indirect tax software provider to achieve Fulfilled by Acumatica and Certified Application status

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021." By achieving this certification and integrating with Acumatica's cloud-based ERP, Vertex is enabling companies across the globe to easily automate their compliance reporting processes and make informed decisions based on more accurate, real-time tax data.



Achieving the "Fulfilled by Acumatica" designation verifies the software accurately integrates with the current release of the ERP system and provides a level of assurance to the customer that it will perform correctly. Companies like Vertex who achieve this distinction have Acumatica'sseal of approval to best serve their customer base.

"Our partnership with Acumatica is built on trust and the consistent performance and value of our solutions with Acumatica's ERP, providing our joint customers with the features and functionality they need to manage their business and optimize their tax and financial processes," said Bradd Wildstein, vice president of channel sales at Vertex. "Advancing our relationship enables Acumatica's skilled sales and technical teams to help users to more quickly realize benefits of our combined solutions."

Acumatica's modern cloud platform offers one cohesive integrated solution and a seamless flow of data that offers strategic business insights and improves overall efficiencies. As the first tax technology provider to achieve both Fulfilled by and Certified by Acumatica, Vertex provides Acumatica's customers with improved flexibility to meet changing sales tax requirements, while leveraging comprehensive tax content and advanced infrastructure.

"Strengthening our relationship with Vertex will drive faster, more confident business decision-making for customers through more accurate compliance data and insights," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica.

Vertex Cloud Indirect Tax is also an Acumatica Certified Application.

Learn more about Vertexon Acumatica's Cloud ERP platform.

About Vertex

Vertexis a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.comor follow on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2021 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

