XGIMI Expands Versatile Halo Series With Smarter Halo+ FHD Portable Projector

The new Halo+ FHD Smart Portable Projector offers smarter setup, more power, brightness, & expanded features while maintaining unrivalled flexibility & portability for the most demanding uses

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd., a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, today announced the launch of their new Halo+ FHD Smart Portable Projector (Halo+). Building on the success of the Halo projector, released in Fall 2020, Halo+ now offers smarter setup functionality using XGIMI's own suite of Ai-powered image correction & stabilization technology, a more powerful and brighter LED (900 ANSI lumens), enhanced custom Harman Kardon speakers and a longer battery life. Halo+'s sleek, minimalist design is as comfortable in the bedroom as it is in the office, game room or powering backyard movie nights. Halo+ is unapologetically meant to be a smarter, class-leading projector for the most demanding users and surroundings with easy plug and play capability making movie time anywhere, anytime. Halo+ is now available on Amazon and XGIMI's website.

Halo+ has been optimized for immediate use with added intelligence, making setup a breeze and maximizing performance right out of the box. XGIMI's X-VUE and Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology combined with XGIMI's industry-leading Vertical and Horizontal Auto Keystone Correction offers users the ability to set up Halo+ from almost any angle and in almost any environment. Halo+ requires no manual focusing and will intelligently optimize screen size and avoid on-wall obstacles like light switches or pictures. Halo+'s fast-boot feature achieves the perfect image within 10 seconds, simply point and play for ideal viewing, instantly, from anywhere in the room. Onboard Android TV allows access to thousands of apps, screen mirroring and content syncing across devices.

Halo+ FHD Smart Projector Features

Full HD 1080p Image Resolution with 900 ANSI Lumens of brightness

2 Hours Play-time with Built In Battery

Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology & Auto Keystone Correction instantly focuses and finds an optimal screen size while avoiding obstacles like light switches or picture frames

Harman Kardon speakers provide for a powerful and vivid cinema-like audio experience, DTS and Dolby enabled

Halo+ also boasts industry-leading native 1080p FHD image quality, and its 900 ANSI lumens brightness combined with a hyper-focused LED, delivers lightning-fast image focusing and brightness adjustments to provide best-in-class picture quality with low latency image processing capabilities. Halo+ adds a low-latency gaming mode that drops lag to an imperceptible 26ms, taking gaming on Halo+ to the next level. A more powerful battery that lasts long enough for a full movie means users can enjoy their favorite content, wire-free, anywhere they go. Two purpose-built 2X5W Harman Kardon speakers pump out crystal clear sound that remains crisp all the way up to high volumes. Halo+ was built to thrill users without taking any shortcuts.

"Halo+ was designed with the intent to make a projector as capable in the house as it is on-the-go," said Tex Yang, vice president of global sales at XGIMI corporate. "We packed Halo+ with our best technology to make the most powerful, portable projector that is easy to use for beginners while satisfying the needs of the most discerning technophiles," he added.

The XGIMI Halo+ FHD Smart Projector is available at a retail price of $859. For additional information, visit XGIMI's website, or connect with them on facebook.

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, and Good Design Award 38 times.

Media Contact:

Cora Wang

Email: cora.wang@xgimi.com

Company Name: XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.xgimi.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631787/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576400/XGIMI_Logo.jpg