FinancialBuzz.com: Next Generation Disinfection Solutions Spread Beyond Healthcare

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology has played a major role in helping medical facilities, organizations and governments fight the pandemic. As a result, government funds were used to provide hospital with further necessary technology. Recently, even though the fears from the pandemic have diminished and the economy has largely reopened, the number of new cases due to new variants has increased. As a result, earlier in July, former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that 12 New York companies had received support from the State to produce needed supplies to help combat the pandemic. These grant funds help alleviate product shortages due to supply chain issues that could lead to unfair pricing practices. One of the companies, Shatkin F.I.R.S.T, LLC, has manufactured more than 200,000 N95 respirators, and recently procured a second machine to be able to manufacture millions of N95 respirators. Additionally, the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) over the forecast period is also expected to continue its growth. According to data provided by Grand View Research, the global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 77.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2028. OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI), Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE)

Disinfection technology, such as various devices using UV light, have also increased in popularity. For example, last year, Frost & Sullivan recognized Xenex with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for being at the frontline of the fight against the virus with its LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots. Frost & Sullivan indicates that the robots are powered by a patented technology that sends intense UV light across the entire germicidal spectrum (200 to 315 nanometers), the LightStrike destroys even the most challenging pathogen in a 5-minute cycle. And, the global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to y Allied Market Research.

OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC: OPTI) announced this week breaking news regarding the, "company's subsidiary Z2O territories report Period Ending September 19th, 2021.

The company launched the Z2O pilot program earlier this year in Austin Texas, the results of the "Uber" of cleaning services app and service providers was accepted extremely well and continues to gain momentum and growth.

As promised, the Z2O network soft launch was initiated in San Diego and Miami, alongside expanding the existing operations in Austin, Texas. The initial beta testing results for the period 9/08/21 to 9/19/21 have shown a total of $699,404, and the volume of the break down per location indicated that the volume was in Austin$349.330, the volume in Miami was $175,266 and in San Diego was $174,808.

The results of this beta testing proved to have a huge success. The software and the hardware of the Z2O system withstood this volume and no downtime in the logs. Now that the beta results are in, the company plans on having aggressive expansion plans in the U.S. and in the European nations. The European version is being worked on by the engineers and coming along with a lot of positives.

The Z2O users are asking Z2O for additional "uber" type services other than cleaning, and these services range from home repair projects, plumbing services, electrical services, Pet sitting services, senior care services, and babysitting services. We are looking into all of these opportunities to meet Z2O users' needs and request, to provide them the services they are looking for while maintaining a high level of service delivery with the focus on customer satisfaction.

The company will be announcing additional territory launches throughout the rest of the year."

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) announced on July 16th that the first COVID-19 patient has been enrolled in the NIH-funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue (Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines) trial. "There is no one solution to end COVID-19, and we are honored to play a role in the global effort to overcome this pandemic and mitigate its long-term impact on our communities," said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. "I am excited that patients are now being enrolled in this study and that TRV027 is the one of the first active treatment arms available for patient randomization." The trial, known as ACTIV-4 Host Tissue, is testing four investigational agents that combat dysregulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) and the immune system caused by a COVID-19 infection. TRV027 is a novel AT1 receptor selective agonist that specifically binds to and rebalances AT1 receptor activation within the RAAS, blocking the damaging pathway that leads to acute lung damage and abnormal blood clotting, while activating the cellular pathway that selectively targets reparative actions that improve lung function and promote anti-inflammatory effects.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. Reported last month financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Lloyd Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Pro Tech, commented, "Through the second quarter, we witnessed the softening in demand for our N-95 particulate respirator face mask and face shield sales, consistent with our guidance provided in our first quarter earnings release. Sales for these products declined to be more in line with pre-pandemic quarterly levels and we currently expect similar trends going forward. There is a potential for mask sales to increase again as a result of the recent increased spread of Covid-19, primarily due to the Delta variant. However, due to the inherent uncertainty of the unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation, we are unable to predict with any certainty the likelihood of this on our future operations."

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuit. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. Earlier this month the Company announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Net sales for 2Q22 of $27.5 million, compared with 2Q21 of $35.0 million and 1Q22 of $34.1 million. Charles D. Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Industries, stated, "Lakeland's performance improvements are proving to be sustainable as we have again delivered on our margin, expense controls and cash management objectives as reported in our fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results. This performance is even more impressive when considering the significant global business challenges presented in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and more recent, unpredictable waves of outbreaks in the U.S. and Southeast Asia.

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For optec international, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by cambridge consulting inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

