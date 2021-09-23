Bitcoin Magazine opens Ukraine bureau as it targets international expansion

Ukraine set to become leading world centre for Bitcoin after recent crypto legalisation

Following a new strategic partnership, to be announced later this month, Bitcoin Magazine will now cover events in 11 countries and serve the 240 million people currently living in the greater CIS region, including Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

The expansion comes days after Ukraine became the latest country to legalize Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies . The country already has the fourth-largest population of Bitcoin users in the world , while the government actively supports implementing cryptocurrency innovations into its financial system.

The new bureau will be based in Kyiv, comprising a growing pool of the most talented and well-connected Bitcoin journalists in the region, producing a range of written, video, and podcast content in the Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakh languages. Bitcoin Magazine has already forged strong relationships with many of the most influential figures in the region, including those responsible for drafting Ukraine's new crypto law.

"While the world's economists are fixated on superpowers like China and the United States, the future of money is being decided in places like El Salvador and Ukraine," said David Bailey, CEO Bitcoin Magazine. "At Bitcoin Magazine, we've always been focused on reporting from where the real news is happening, using local experts to break stories of global magnitude, and to provide thorough insight that you simply can't when you're reporting from outside the country.

"Kyiv is the perfect launchpad for our regional efforts," he continued. "Ukraine is fast turning from a regional to a global leader in Bitcoin, and we look forward to playing a leading role in providing first-class reporting and analysis of the latest developments in these exciting markets."

The organizer of the cryptocurrency industry's largest annual event - Bitcoin 2022 - and operator of its most established media publication BitcoinMagazine.com , the move marks Bitcoin Magazine's third international expansion, following the establishment of regional bureaus in Seoul and Shanghai.

"Our goal is for Bitcoin Magazine to be the most trusted and important media outlet for anyone interested in Bitcoin. To achieve this, we are hiring the best reporters, storytellers, videographers, and producers globally who are members of the community and have firsthand experience on how Bitcoin can change the world," said Mike Germano, the Publisher of Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin Magazine is now looking to hire regional professionals who share passion and excitement for Bitcoin and its message of financial freedom ahead of its November 2021 website launch.

