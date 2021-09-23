Carlton James Group: The Carlton James Diversified Alpha Fund invests in Verdict MMA's Seed Round of Funding

ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETT, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carlton James Group, an investment management group specialising in recession resistant portfolios and venture debt, is proud to announce its flagship fund has completed an equity investment into the MMA Engagement Platform - Verdict MMA.



The Verdict App gives sports fans the opportunity to score points by entering their predictions for fight cards and score the rounds of each fight over major global Mixed Martial Arts promotions including promotions such as UFC, Bellator, & PFL.

Verdict has closed its seed round of funding. The funding will allow the MMA engagement platform to take the viral app to the next stage of development, entering the app into the DFS (Daily Fantasy Sport) Games arena.

"The Verdict founders have come a long way very quickly due in no small part to their passion for the sport, great developer background and keen marketing strategies. We have no doubt that this company will continue their success and build a platform all MMA fans can enjoy.' - Simon Calton, CEO of Carlton James Group.

Other investors, such as Ben Askren, former US Olympic Wrestler and UFC fighter, have committed to supporting Verdict alongside the Carlton James Group to ensure its growth.

"We're excited to be working with the Carlton James Group who already has an established footprint in the combat sports world. We were very selective when selecting our investment partners for our seed round and working with the Carlton James Group was an easy decision. They share our passion for combat sports, and we look forward to growing together." - Mandeep Singh, co-founder of Verdict MMA.

About the Carlton James Group

The Carlton James Group is an investment management group with a strong track record, specializing in diversified venture debt across varying global asset classes. The company's Diversified Alpha Fund (DAF) is designed to manage risk and provide strong returns to investors. The fund is not market correlated and is structured to utilize the Group's existing strategies and experience, which has historically overcome macro-economic issues through all stages of the economic cycle.