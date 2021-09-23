Fortified Health Security Ranked as One of the Best Places to Work in 2021

Modern Healthcare's Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Healthcare Industry on a National Level

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), today announced that it has been ranked No. 52 among healthcare organizations in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This marks the first year Fortified has made this list.

"We're truly honored to have been selected and recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2021," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "Our ranking not only demonstrates the dedication and determination of our world-class team members, but also how those team members are the foundation of our continued success. Their commitment to creating a stronger healthcare cybersecurity ecosystem for our clients is unmatched in the industry."

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

"It is a true privilege to serve alongside the talented team members of Fortified Health Security," added William Crank, COO of Fortified Health Security. "The strength of the healthcare workforce has been tested over the last year and a half, but our fantastic team members continued to deliver high quality services and remained dedicated to the task at hand."

Fortified Health Security was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with the September 20 issue of MH Magazine.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.

For more information, contact connect@fortifiedhealthsecurity.com, (615) 600-4002 or visit FortifiedHealthSecurity.com.

Press Contact Information:

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive

617-872-0184

tom@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Fortified Health Security

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665231/Fortified-Health-Security-Ranked-as-One-of-the-Best-Places-to-Work-in-2021