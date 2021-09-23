Caduceus Software Systems Corp: Caduceus Engages RedChip to Increase Exposure

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has engaged RedChip Companies ("RedChip") to increase the Company's Investor Outreach initiatives.

The Company is proud to announce it has engaged RedChip to assist with its efforts to reach out and engage with Stockbrokers, Family Offices and Portfolio Managers. RedChip was founded over 25 years ago and has grown to be a worldwide leader in the Financial Media & Investor Relations space.

As part of the Company's plans to up list to NASDAQ within the next year, management has taken several initiatives to increase its profile as a publicly listed issuer. The Company believes these initiatives will provide it with exposure to institutional, accredited and family office investors.

"We have known about RedChip for many years now and have seen the tremendous results they provide for their clients. We believe that between our value proposition and RedChip's expertise, we could turn this initiative into a very successful Investor Outreach Campaign," said Alex Chen, CEO of Caduceus Software Systems, Inc.

About RedChip Companies, Inc.

RedChip is the world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Dallas, San Francisco, Paris, and Seoul. RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the U.S.

Website: https://www.redchip.com/

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

