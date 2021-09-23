Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) is pleased to announce the launch of its Construction business, continued momentum in its Political Risk business and expanding the Vantage distribution capabilities.

Vantage was established in late 2020 and began writing reinsurance risk on January 1, 2021, through its Bermuda Class 4 company, Vantage Risk Ltd. The Bermuda carrier has since expanded its offering to include select insurance products. In the US, Vantage launched a US surplus lines carrier, Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company, enabling certain US risks to be written on A- (Excellent)/Financial Size Category XII AM Best rated paper.

Commenting on the continued growth of Vantage, CEO Greg Hendrick said, "It is exciting to see our business plan taking shape as we onboard new talent and build out our capabilities across the Vantage enterprise. Our team is highly energized and bringing creativity to the way we are building out our businesses, and that is proving to be very welcomed by clients and brokers."

Construction

Jason Lamonica has joined the Vantage team to lead the Construction insurance business in the US, bringing exceptional depth of experience in all aspects of the Property Casualty Insurance industry, most recently as Profit Center Head of Subcontractor Default Insurance at AXA XL. His long-standing industry relationships span over 25 years with producers and construction customers, including most ENR 400 general contractors throughout the US and Canada. Combining insights generated from his broad spectrum of product leadership, production management and profitability analysis, Jason delivers fresh perspectives and clear assessments of our clients' risks. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from St. John's University.

Jason is joined by Megan Fletcher, SVP and Head of Construction Subcontractor Default Insurance, and Lawrence Lejfer, SVP and Head of Construction Professional Pollution lines of insurance. Both bring more than 15 years of prior experience, most recently with AXA XL.

Political Risk

Dan Riordan joined Vantage in May 2021 as Global Head of Political Risk Credit and has already begun building a team of trusted experts. Dan brings over 30 years of experience after holding senior roles at AXA XL, Zurich, and the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and African Studies from State University of New York College at Oswego, and a Master of Arts in International Development from American University.

Dan is supported by a team of proven leaders with decades of experience underwriting political and credit risks, including Richard Abizaid, Javier Gomez and Jamie Brache as Vice Presidents Senior Underwriters, supported by Lila Granda as Senior Risk Manager. Bringing innovative capabilities and ample capacity in high-demand countries, Dan and his team are well-aligned to deliver on the Vantage mission and strategic growth plans. They partner with select clients to underwrite innovative, bespoke solutions by utilizing the latest technology, data, and leading expertise to advance economic investment and development around the world. Clients include government agencies, multilateral development banks, global financial institutions and leading corporations.

Commenting on the results achieved thus far, Dan Riordan said, "With our team's expertise in underwriting innovative solutions for our clients, we are well positioned to grow the Vantage book of Political Risk and Credit Insurance and help our clients trade and operate across the globe. We have been well received in the market and we look forward to building long-term relationships with our broker partners and clients in the months and years to come."

Distribution

Vantage also welcomes Dane Lopes as Chief Commercial Officer, Insurance to lead our insurance distribution and client management efforts as well as supporting marketing and communications across the group. Dane held similarly senior roles at Everest Re Group, following more than 25 years of sales, marketing and business transformation experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA in Marketing from Seton Hall University.

Greg Hendrick added, "Dane's role will allow us to fine tune our enterprise-wide distribution capabilities. I am very excited to continue building our partnership approach to our business, and Dane's skills and experience will be a huge asset to Vantage as we build beyond our inaugural year as a specialty re/insurer."

About Vantage:

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) is a re/insurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid.

The Carlyle Group and Hellman Friedman, global investment firms with successful track records and experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors.

Disclaimer:

The information contained herein is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, any particular insurance product. No insurance product is offered or will be sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such state or jurisdiction. Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company is not licensed in all states, and products are not available other than through a licensed surplus lines broker. Vantage Risk Ltd. is not licensed, or otherwise authorized, to conduct business in the United States and does not engage in or transact any business in the United States. Business is written in Vantage Risk Ltd. through Bermuda brokers only. Insurance policies issued by these entities are not protected or guaranteed by state insurance guaranty associations or insolvency funds.

For more information, please visit www.vantagerisk.com

