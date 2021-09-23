First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - increase

New shares in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 September 2021. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: DK0061273125 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Shape Robotics ------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 6,825,102 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,137,517 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,962,619 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 9.80 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016795