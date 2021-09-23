Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (FSE: 71A) (WKN:A1JMFL) ("AirTest" or the "Company") President George Graham, is very pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Calvin Dirks as an independent Director effective immediately.

Calvin Dirks founded and operates CCS Climate Control Systems Inc. providing Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration Equipment Sales and Service in the Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley area. Over the last 15 years CCS has specialized in Municipal Facilities, Hotels, Commercial, Industrial & Health Care (Hospital) HVAC needs with many service contracts on Chillers, Boilers, Building Automation Systems, Heavy Equipment Air Conditioning, Heating Equipment, and large capacity Air Handling Units.

Calvin Dirks and CCS have been installing Airtest Demand Controlled Ventilation (DCV) solutions to provide energy savings for over 12 years primarily in Municipal Buildings including: court rooms, recreation centers, police dept. meeting rooms, libraries, and convention centers.

Calvin commented, "I'm very excited to be joining the Board of Airtest after many successful years of recommending and installing their solutions with my commercial clients. I believe I can assist the company in its targeted marketing and sales campaigns by bringing my companies' experiences to bear."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic realtime communication and control technologies, which builds upon 17 years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

