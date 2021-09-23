Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Slave Lake Zinc (CSE: SLZ) ("Slave Lake" or "the Company") has successfully amended its existing Land Use Permit and obtained a Water License for the flagship O'Connor Lake Project.

The amended permit has been approved by the MVLWB (Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board) as of September 21, 2021. This modified permit will now allow Slave Lake Zinc to operate up to 3 drilling rigs along with an on-site helicopter, fuel cache and ancillary equipment. The camp may be increased to accommodate up to 49 people as necessary.

The Company conducted a major airborne geophysical survey (click here to see map 1, map 2) earlier this year at O'Connor Lake. Interpretation of the survey results (as reported earlier) indicated to Slave Lake Zinc that an expanded exploration program is warranted, and consequently required amendments to the original land use permit held by the Company. The Company's land use specialist was therefore directed to initiate the amendment process with the MVLWB.

Ritch Wigham, CEO of Slave Lake Zinc, commented, "This expansive "Land Use Permit" (LUP) is a major steppingstone for the development plans for our 100% owned O'Connor Lake Project located in the underexplored South Slave Region of the Northwest Territories, an exciting milestone for our team. Slave Lake Zinc would like to acknowledge and thank the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board, and everyone involved for accepting our application and efficiently approving the Land Use Permit and water license."

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Osisko Metals' Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators.

