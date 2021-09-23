Havn Life Sciences Inc.: HAVN Life Announces Supply and Distribution MOU with Mycrodose Therapeutics

The partnership is a integral step in the The Company's path to market in the U.S., achieving one of its most important milestones to-date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is thrilled to announce a partnership with California-based Mycrodose Therapeutics, one of only a few private companies that has been granted a Schedule I License to research four (4) psychedelic compounds including psilocybin, MDMA, DMT, & LSD by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

HAVN Life will work with its partners to export their naturally derived psilocybin to Mycrodose Therapeutics, where it will be used in the development of advanced drug delivery (ADD) systems to treat mental health and cognitive degenerative diseases, as well as be distributed to appropriately licenced customers in the U.S.

"We are excited to have forged this partnership with Mycrodose Therapeutics, building an important link in our supply chain to service our Supply Agreement partners in the US," says HAVN Life CEO Tim Moore. "Mycrodose Therapeutics has a strong working relationship with the DEA, and is well-suited to manage the highly-regulated distribution requirements for psilocybin in the US. We look forward to building considerable success with them," he adds.

Mycrodose Therapeutics is an ideal partner for HAVN Life, with a successful track-record of working with the FDA and navigating the clinic trial process, along with a proven track record of core business fundamentals and successful M&A ventures. This partnership in is a very important milestone for The Company, and will be a gateway to any appropriately licensed customer in the U.S., be they research-focused or otherwise.

??This partnership allows naturally derived GMP psilocybin to be available here in the US for a better price than what is available to companies right now. The partnership also eases the supply chain issues currently facing the hundreds of pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and nonprofits across the United States that can't find psilocybin at an affordable price.

"Mycrodose Therapeutics is excited to form this mutually expansive and highly profitable partnership with HAVN Life as their exclusive distributor in the United States of naturally derived GMP psilocybin, GMP psilocybin botanical extract, and GMP psilocybin raw mushroom powder," says Chad Conner, Chief Executive Officer at Mycrodose Therapeutics. "Today the majority of psilocybin that we find comes from synthetic sources and is lab-grown on E.coli, and we believe that the entourage-effect from psilocybin derived from the whole mushroom will be a very valuable addition to the current supply chain. This partnership helps support our company's ambitious product development and R&D milestones by offering an alternative to synthetic derived psilocybin at a fraction of the costs, and most importantly this partnership removes all current and future supply chain issues with obtaining GMP psilocybin for our own research and the research of any US-based Institution researching psychedelics."

With Mycrodose Therapeutics onboard, HAVN Life further consolidates its position as an early mover with its ability to supply companies with high-quality, naturally derived psilocybin as markets open up around the globe, demonstrating itself to be a supply chain leader in the industry.

About Mycrodose Therapeutics

Mycrodose Therapeutics is a US-Based pharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California specializing in the development of advanced drug delivery systems utilizing psychedelic compounds to treat mental health and cognitive degenerative diseases. Mycrodose is one of only a few private companies that has been granted a Schedule I License and been approved by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), State of California Attorney General's Research Advisory Board, and The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to research four (4) psychedelic compounds: psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and DMT. The company believes that its IP-Protected Sustained Microdosing Technology is a smarter and safer approach to delivering pharmaceutical compounds to patients of all ages and allows for an expandable and scalable business model.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

