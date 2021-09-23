2022 AGM: Nomination Committee of Castellum AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Castellum AB's 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 25 March, it was resolved that the Nomination Committee for the 2022 AGM shall consist of the Chairman of the Board and a member appointed by each of the four largest ownership-registered or otherwise known shareholders, as per the last trading day of August 2021. If such a shareholder should not wish to appoint a member, the fifth largest shareholder should be consulted, and so on.

Castellum's Chairman of the Board has contacted the largest shareholders, and the Nomination Committee now consists of the following members:

Helen Fasth Gillstedt appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder Patrik Essehorn, appointed by Corem Property Group

Johannes Wingborg, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fonder

Mats Gustafsson , appointed by Lannebo Fonder

, appointed by Lannebo Fonder Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 32% of the total number of shares and votes in the company. The Nomination Committee will appoint a Chairman from among its members.

The Nomination Committee's task for the 2022 AGM is to propose a Chairman for the AGM, the number of Board members, members of the Board and the Chairman of the Board, as well as the auditors. The Nomination Committee will also propose remuneration to members of the Board and the auditors. Finally, the Nomination Committee will propose principles for appointing the Nomination Committee for the 2023 AGM.

Shareholders are welcome to submit their proposals and views to the Nomination Committee by 6 December 2021, at the latest, to Castellum AB, Attn: Rutger Arnhult, Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg, or by e-mail to rutger.arnhult@castellum.se.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the 2022 AGM and on the company's website. The AGM for Castellum AB will be held on 24 March 2022.

For more information please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, Chairman of the Board, Castellum AB, +46 704 58 24 70

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of approximately SEK 97 billion. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/2022-agm--nomination-committee-of-castellum-ab,c3417006

The following files are available for download: