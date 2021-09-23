Genesis Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Billy Morris as Chief Financial Officer, Expands Global Footprint with New Dublin Office

The ThousandEyes, Twilio alum will lead the company's financial operations out of the company's new Dublin office

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis, the low-code/no-code platform built for financial markets, announced today that Billy Morris has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the company additionally announces the October opening of a new office in Dublin, Ireland. He will report directly to Stephen Murphy, Genesis Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and will act as the founding tenant of the company's new Dublin office.

Morris brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in finance, successfully assisting to scale various high-growth technology companies globally. He will oversee Genesis' financial operations and work in lockstep with the rest of the senior leadership team to drive and grow the company's global financial and development strategy. The new office will initially house a portion of the company's financial operations and business development teams, with plans to scale the operations and rapidly add headcount over the next 12 months

"Billy's proven leadership skills, financial expertise and passion for next-gen low-code/no-code innovation will play a key role as Genesis continues to build on its huge momentum," said Stephen Murphy, CEO, Genesis. "Ireland is one of Europe's fastest-growing regions, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have Billy on the ground spearheading this latest chapter of our combined growth."

Morris joins from ThousandEyes where he most recently served as VP of Finance, helping with the company's M&A and Finance strategy which aided in its successful acquisition by technology conglomerate Cisco Systems. Prior to that, he worked as Finance Director at Twilio, where he helped lead the company's financial planning & analysis team, as well as various accounting & investor relations initiatives, including helping in the successful completion of the company's Initial Public Offering. Over the years, Morris has actively collaborated with organizations like IDA Ireland from abroad, further fostering his passion for attracting and retaining new business and talent throughout Ireland.

"Genesis sits at the forefront of the next-gen low-code/no-code movement and at its core, helps to empower and enable developers. The company is transforming how financial institutions innovate and solve complex challenges through its unique 'buy to build' approach," said Morris. "Genesis is also addressing the mounting need to fulfill gaps in the technical-talent pipeline - allowing financial firms to build in weeks what would typically take years. The path ahead is an exciting one and as the company continues to scale, I look forward to leveraging my background to implement the next phase of operational excellence and build the finance organization with rapid growth at the forefront of our planning. Equally, I am very excited to follow on from the successes with Twilio and ThousandEyes in building out best in class operations in Ireland, and look forward to the path ahead with Genesis here."

About Genesis

Genesis is the first and only low-code/no-code application platform built for financial markets. With Genesis, firms can build software significantly faster than if they had started from scratch, with less code and at a lower cost, while simultaneously catering for a range of simple and complex financial use cases. Trusted by Citi, B3, ING and London Clearing House, Genesis is a resilient, secure and scalable modular platform which addresses regulatory and competitive requirements such as low-latency, making it ideal for regulated industries and large enterprises. Breaking away from the old paradigm of 'build or buy', Genesis allows firms to buy to build, empowering them to build new applications while improving or isolating functionality of existing legacy systems. Genesis has offices in London (HQ), New York, Miami, São Paulo, and now in Dublin, Ireland.

