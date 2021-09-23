Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to Reach USD 6632.6 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hydrogen Peroxide Market is Segmented by Type (Purity 27.5%, Purity 35%, Purity 50%), by Application (Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Electronics Industry, Chemical Industry). It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry .

In 2020, the global Hydrogen Peroxide market size is USD 4909 Million and it is expected to reach USD 6632.6 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) market are

Rising demand for the product from the healthcare industry due to its antiseptic properties is expected to drive the Hydrogen Peroxide market growth.

Increasing application in various end-user industries such as Paper, Textile, Electronics, and chemicals is expected to drive the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market. In the paper industry, for example, it is used as a versatile bleaching agent, particularly in chemical pulp bleaching sequences. It is used as the core-bleaching agent in mechanical pulp bleaching. In paper recycling plants, it is used as a de-inking agent.

Furthermore, in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the hydrogen peroxide market has increased significantly due to its widespread use in the formulation of disinfectant products.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MARKET

The increasing use of hydrogen peroxide in the textile industry is expected to drive the growth of hydrogen peroxide market growth. Hydrogen peroxide is the primary bleaching agent used in the treatment of natural and synthetic fibers such as wool, linen, cotton, silk, and rayon. It imparts a high degree of brightness to the fibers while preserving their mechanical properties.

In the chemical industry, hydrogen peroxide has found its use as an oxidizing agent. Due to its low molecular weight, hydrogen peroxide is a more efficient oxidizing agent than potassium permanganate or dichromate. It can be dissolved in a variety of organic solvents, including water and the substrate itself. On the other hand, in the electronics industry, it finds its use as an oxidizer and a cleaning agent. As an etchant in the production of printed circuit boards, hydrogen peroxide is used. As an oxidizing and cleaning agent, high-quality electronic grade hydrogen peroxide is used in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Furthermore, since hydrogen peroxide is an excellent oxidizing agent, it is widely used in deodorizing and stain removal. The product is a great low-cost laundry bleach that can be used on any washable or dye-stable fabric. The product, like all oxygen-based bleaches, dissolves easily in water and is less harmful to the environment than chlorine bleaching agents. Furthermore, hydrogen peroxide is an effective stain remover for plant and protein-based stains on clothing. The value of the hydrogen peroxide market is constantly increasing due to the corresponding growth in its various end-user industries.

In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the global hydrogen peroxide market has increased significantly due to its widespread use in the formulation of disinfectant products. Multiple government guidelines state that disinfecting public and private spaces is critical to mitigating the impact of COVID spread. Within closed boundaries, public areas such as commercial buildings, public stoppages, airports, and railway platforms must be sterilized for more than 60 minutes. Several governments have issued similar household cleaning protocols, and as a result, demand for sanitizers and disinfectant products has increased significantly.

HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In terms of product, 27.5 % Hydrogen Peroxide is the largest segment, with a share of over 60%.

In terms of application, the largest application is Textile Industry, followed by Paper Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, etc.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share of over 55%, followed by North America and Europe , both having a share of over 35 percent.

HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Purity 27.5%

Purity 35%

Purity 50%

Others.

By Application

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry

Others.

Key Companies

Solvay

Evonik

Arkema

Peroxy Chem

Akzo Nobel

Kemira

MGC

OCI Chem

NPL

Zhongneng Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical Group

Jinhe shiye

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

HEC

Shandong Yangmeihengtong Chemical

Kingboard Chemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemical

Jinke Chemical.

By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

