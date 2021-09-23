DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE COMPOSITION PLAN BY THE COURT



23.09.2021 / 16:00

DUTCH SoP - CONFIRMATION OF THE COMPOSITION PLAN BY THE COURT

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company") announces that the District Court of Amsterdam (the "Court") has today issued an order confirming (homologeren) SIHNV's composition plan (akkoord).

The Court's order will become final, SIHNV's suspension of payments procedure will terminate and SIHNV's composition plan will become binding (verbindendverklaard) following an eight-day period if no appeal is lodged within that period. The decision of the Court follows the unanimous approval of the SIHNV composition plan by the 15 member committee of representation on 8 September 2021.

Louis du Preez, Chief Executive Officer and Management Board member, said:

"While our task is not yet complete, this judgment is a further significant milestone in concluding the global litigation settlement. With the decision of the Dutch committee of representation and the Court, together with the positive voting in all of the recent claimant meetings in South Africa, we have seen overwhelming support for our global settlement proposal. We will continue to work on the final approvals required that will allow us to deliver the financial compensation detailed in the settlement proposal."

