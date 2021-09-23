Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aprendere Skolor AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (487/21)

Listing of Aprendere Skolor AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden On request of Aprendere Skolor AB (publ), company registration number 556455-9523, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's equities to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 28, 2021. Shares Short name: APRNDR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,250,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960778 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234535 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556455-9523 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: APRNDR TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 1,250,000 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 4 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 19,20. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 10, 2022- October 21, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 19, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016588685 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 234543 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08 684 211 10.