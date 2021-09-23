Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Custody change of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: DNB Bank ASA

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of DNB Bank ASA on 
 the 27th of September, 2021                          
DNB Bank ASA will change Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen from Nordea to SEB.
 Both the INET Trading Identity DNM, and the Clearing Member Identities (VP   
 CD-IDENT 13099) for DNB Bank ASA will remain the same as today, and will be as 
 follows:                                    
Member: DNB Bank ASA                              
INET memberID: DNM                               
Clearing and settlement ID: 13099                        
BIC: DNBANOKCXXX                                
Valid from date in Danish CSD system: 27th of September, 2021          
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan  
 Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 3377 0383 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      



Nasdaq Copenhagen
