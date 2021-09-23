Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Custody change of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: DNB Bank ASA

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of DNB Bank ASA on the 27th of September, 2021 DNB Bank ASA will change Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen from Nordea to SEB. Both the INET Trading Identity DNM, and the Clearing Member Identities (VP CD-IDENT 13099) for DNB Bank ASA will remain the same as today, and will be as follows: Member: DNB Bank ASA INET memberID: DNM Clearing and settlement ID: 13099 BIC: DNBANOKCXXX Valid from date in Danish CSD system: 27th of September, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 3377 0383 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen