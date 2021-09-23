Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858388 ISIN: US0605051046 Ticker-Symbol: NCB 
Tradegate
23.09.21
17:28 Uhr
35,605 Euro
+1,285
+3,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,56535,60517:29
35,56035,60017:29
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2021 | 16:53
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: BofA Securities Europe SA

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BofA Securities
Europe SA.: BofA Securities Europe SA, will change Clearing Member Identity in
the Finnish CSD system. (Euroclear Finland). 



The new identity ESSEFIHXXXX will be valid from trade date September 27.
September 29 will be the first settlement date for ESSEFIHXXXX in the APK
system. 
There will be no change to BofA Securties Europe SA's MPID MLEX.





Member: BofA Securities Europe SA

INET memberID: MLEX

Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX

Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: 27th of September







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753
2195 





Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016832
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.