Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: BofA Securities Europe SA

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BofA Securities Europe SA.: BofA Securities Europe SA, will change Clearing Member Identity in the Finnish CSD system. (Euroclear Finland). The new identity ESSEFIHXXXX will be valid from trade date September 27. September 29 will be the first settlement date for ESSEFIHXXXX in the APK system. There will be no change to BofA Securties Europe SA's MPID MLEX. Member: BofA Securities Europe SA INET memberID: MLEX Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXXX Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: 27th of September For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016832