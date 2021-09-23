Sales of Bioprocess Technology Set to Expand by 5x as Application in Biopharmaceutical Industry Rises: Future Market Insights

Latest study offers comprehensive insights into Bioprocess Technology Market. The report sheds light on key factors affecting growth in the market and their impact on the overall value chain from providers to integrators to end-users. The report also offers analysis of factors driving growth across the market segments, including product and end users.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Bioprocess Technology Market is projected to witness growth at 15.2% CAGR through 2031. Driven by increasing application of bioprocess technology within biopharmaceutical industry, the market is projected to generate revenue of US$ 81.2 Bn during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

With unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, the market witnessed prolific growth on the back of growing demand for vaccines and drugs. To curb the spread of the disease, governments increasingly participated in research and development activities for development of novel vaccines, improving the adoption of bioprocess technology.

Moreover, high prevalence of cancer and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) across the globe has led to increased research activities for advanced drugs and diagnostic instruments. Alongside this, advent of advanced computing technology and integration of artificial intelligence have enabled the key players to expand their scope of research activities.

On the back of increasing research activities for the development of suitable treatment and efficient manufacturing process, the market is expected to register staggering growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of bioprocess technology, especially within biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organization will broaden future growth prospects.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13890

"Biopharmaceutical companies are extensively adopting cell culture and single-use bioprocess products for efficient and safe manufacturing. Some of the key players are integrating advanced technologies to upgrade their product portfolio and cater to the rising demand," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Bioprocess Technology Market Survey

In 2021, the U.S. market is expected to account for over 89.6% of market share across North America

The U.K. bioprocess technology market is set to expand at over 12.4% CAGR owing to the increasing use of biosimilars across the country

India is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market across South Asia , exhibiting growth at 18.6% CAGR

is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market across , exhibiting growth at 18.6% CAGR Germany will account for over 27.4% of market share across Europe , registering growth at 10.9% CAGR

will account for over 27.4% of market share across , registering growth at 10.9% CAGR In terms of product, upstream segment will account for largest market share during the forecast period

While biotech/biopharmaceutical companies segment will account for largest market share, CDMO/contract research organization segment is expected to register fastest growth

Key Drivers

Expansion of biopharmaceutical industry is expected to accelerate the demand for bioprocess technology backed by growing demand for advanced instrument

Increasing research and development activities for developing innovative bioprocess and cell culture technology across developing regions will propel growth

Growing demand for vaccines owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will improve the application of bioprocess technology

High prevalence of HIV and cancer will increase the adoption of bioprocess technology

Key Restraints

Initial high cost investment for production facilities will act as a challenge for the new entrants, especially in developing economies

Stringent regulatory policies for innovative drug launches is likely to hamper the growth of the market

High cost of bioprocess technology instruments will restrict the market demand

Discover more about Bioprocess Technology Market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13890

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in bioprocess technology market are aiming at a slew of expansion strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisition to consolidate their growth.

Expansion of biopharmaceutical industry have increased the demand for bioprocess technology, compelling key players to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to expand their customer base.

For instance,

In February 2021 , DEC Group announced a collaboration with Intrepid Bioprocess Technologies as their U.S. West Coast Agent.

, DEC Group announced a collaboration with Intrepid Bioprocess Technologies as their U.S. West Coast Agent. In April 2021 , Scientific Industries Inc., a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of optical sensors for non-invasive, real-time monitoring of cell culture systems through its subsidiary Scientific Bioprocessing Inc. acquired Aquila Biolabs GmbH, a German technology developer of smart sensors for bioprocessing applications to retain its dominance in bioprocessing industry.

, Scientific Industries Inc., a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of optical sensors for non-invasive, real-time monitoring of cell culture systems through its subsidiary Scientific Bioprocessing Inc. acquired Aquila Biolabs GmbH, a German technology developer of smart sensors for bioprocessing applications to retain its dominance in bioprocessing industry. Repligen Corporation, in October 2020 , announced an agreement to acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN Biosolution for US$ 200 million and aims to acquire its single-use chromatography and filtration systems.



Some of the leading players operating in the bioprocess technology market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sartorius, Merck KGa

Danaher Corporation (Pall Biotech and Cytiva)

Merck KGaA

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Danaher Corporation

Applikon Biotechnology B.V. (Getinge)

Lonza AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent technologies

Solida Biotech GmBH

Waters Corporation.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioprocess technology market. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. Find compelling insights of the market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product:

Upstream Equipment

Cell culture development products



Cell line development products





Cell Lines





Media, Sera and other additives





Cell line development kits

Lab-Scale Bioreactors

Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors



Bubble Column Bioreactors



Airlift Bioreactors



Fluidized Bed Bioreactors



Packed Bed Bioreactors



Photo-Bioreactors

Scale-Up and Production Products

Cell culture media and feeds



Bio Process Containers & Fluid Transfer Solutions



Single-use





Reusable



Bio Reactors



Single-Use Bioprocess Equipment





Continuous Bioprocess Equipment





Real-Time Bioprocess Equipment



Harvest and collection



Harvest and separation products





Centrifuges for bioprocessing





Storage & Transport Products





Production Tanks and Drums







Outer Support Containers

Testing Products

Cell Counters & Viability Analysis Systems



Contamination & impurity testing products

Probes and Accessories

Downstream Equipment

Downstream purification



Chromatography Instruments





Chromatography Columns





Others (Resins and accessories)



Buffer preparation and supply



Reagents





Mixing Systems

Process Analytical Testing

Host cell residual DNA quantitation



Protein quantitation



Microbial identification



Others

By End-Users

Biotech/Biopharmaceutical Companies

CDMO/Contract Research Organization

Research/Academic Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13890

Key Questions Covered in the Bioprocess Technology Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into bioprocess technology demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for bioprocess technology market between 2021 and 2031

Bioprocess technology market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Bioprocess technology market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain

High Content Screening Market - High-content-screening sales have grown at about 6% CAGR between 2016 and 2031. Advancement in cell imaging technology with continuous research and development activities towards the innovation and discovery of novel drugs are the factors responsible for the growth of high content screening during the forecast period.

Advanced Empty Capsule Market - Pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,542.3 Mn by 2031. Empty capsules are primarily used in extended and sustained release formulation that is manufactured by pharmaceutical companies.

Smart Insulin Pens Market - Growth prospects for Smart Insulin Pens Market are expected to remain bright, with revenue share highly likely to surpass US$ 1 billion in the short run. For the long-run, the market is expected to post massive gains, expanding at a staggering double digit CAGR through 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bioprocess-technology-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/bioprocess-technology-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg