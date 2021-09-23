ActivePure Medical to Help Protect the 2021 MPCA Annual Conference

Air and Surface Purification Technology Will Outfit the Michigan Primary Care Association Annual Conference Sept. 26-28

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / ActivePure Medical , LLC - the healthcare division of ActivePure , the global leader in surface and air purification technology - will provide the Michigan Primary Care Association (MPCA) with products equipped with ActivePure Technology to protect attendees from airborne and surface contaminants at its annual conference this year at the Lansing Center from Sept. 26-28.

ActivePure Medical is sending multiple units with the disinfection technology, including the ActivePure Medical Guardian - an FDA-cleared Class II Medical Device - ActivePure Beyond Guardians and ActivePure Surface & Air Guardians, to protect conference attendees.

ActivePure Technology will help give attendees peace of mind at the event on top of the MPCA's already rigorous safety guidelines comprised of vaccination requirements, social distancing and mask-wearing. The MPCA's goal is to host a conference where all attendees have a positive experience reconnecting, networking and sharing ideas in a safe environment, according to the event's overview.

ActivePure Medical President Dan Marsh and Vice President of Marketing Marissa Ransdell will be in attendance along with ActivePure's healthcare distributors who will have an exhibit at the show.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to better protect our healthcare heroes attending the conference," said Marsh. "This event is regularly attended by chief medical officers and CEOs, so it is vital to show our care and concern for their health and safety as they battle to protect those of their patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. ActivePure was designed to tackle the tough pathogens found in the healthcare environment, and we are proud to provide an added layer of protection for the attendees of the conference."

ActivePure Technology is a proprietary, patented and proven technology that works 24/7 to produce and propel molecules into occupied spaces. The molecules then reduce and inactivate airborne and surface pathogens, including a range of viruses, such as SARS CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), bacteria, molds and fungi, on contact, by 99.99%.

After the conference concludes, ActivePure Medical will donate the ActivePure units to the MPCA for use at future events.

"Ensuring the highest degree of safety in our learning and professional networking environments is critically important," said Phillip Bergquist, Chief Operating Officer of the Michigan Primary Care Association. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to use ActivePure Technology to ensure the well-being of our conference attendees."

The 2021 MPCA Annual Conference will take place from Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 to Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Lansing Convention Center, located at 333 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48933.

###

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:

ActivePure Medical has a 95-year-old parent company, ActivePure , with a deep history in cleaning and disinfecting. Founded under Electrolux USA, ActivePure was established in 1924 and has since operated as a Smithsonian-honored company. In 2020, the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That same year, the ActivePure Medical division was launched to ensure the company's healthcare partners have access to a dedicated team of medical infection prevention experts. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com , or call 888-572-6241.

ABOUT MICHIGAN PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION (MPCA):

Michigan Primary Care Association (MPCA) gives a voice to 44 community health centers that provide primary and preventive health care to more than 700,000 patients in rural and urban communities across Michigan. The association advocates to influence and advance health policy in Lansing and Washington, D.C., and offers operational support and training to its health centers to enhance the delivery of integrated care inclusive of primary care, dental, vision and behavioral health. For more information about MPCA, please visit MPCA.net . For more information about the 2021 MPCA Annual Conference, please contact Barb Lincoln at blincoln@mpca.net , or call 517-853-1062.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom Public Relations on behalf of ActivePure

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

SOURCE: ActivePure Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665325/ActivePure-Medical-to-Help-Protect-the-2021-MPCA-Annual-Conference