Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för ZetaDisplay AB uppdateras / The observation status for ZetaDisplay AB is updated (176/21)

Den 28 juni 2021 gavs aktierna i ZetaDisplay AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus
med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Hanover Active Equity
Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, genom Alpha Acquisition AB ("Alpha Acquisition"),
till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 7 september 2021 offentliggjorde Alpha Acquisition ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Alpha Acquisition uppnått kontroll över 96,05 procent av
aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Alpha Acquisition
avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt avnotering
av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 9 september 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att det, på begäran av Alpha Acquisition, beslutat att ansöka om
avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu
mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN-kod
SE0001105511, orderboks-ID 81310). 

On June 28, 2021, the shares in ZetaDisplay AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Hanover
Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, through Alpha Acquisition AB ("Alpha
Acquisition"), to the shareholders in the Company. 

On September 7, 2021, Alpha Acquisition issued a press release with information
that Alpha Acquisition had achieved control of 96.05 percent of the shares in
the Company. The press release also stated that Alpha Acquisition intended to
commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in
the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

On September 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company, at the request of Alpha Acquisition, had decided to apply for
delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now
received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN code
SE0001105511, order book ID 81310). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
