Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för ZetaDisplay AB uppdateras / The observation status for ZetaDisplay AB is updated (176/21)

Den 28 juni 2021 gavs aktierna i ZetaDisplay AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, genom Alpha Acquisition AB ("Alpha Acquisition"), till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 7 september 2021 offentliggjorde Alpha Acquisition ett pressmeddelande med information om att Alpha Acquisition uppnått kontroll över 96,05 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Alpha Acquisition avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 9 september 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att det, på begäran av Alpha Acquisition, beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN-kod SE0001105511, orderboks-ID 81310). On June 28, 2021, the shares in ZetaDisplay AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF, through Alpha Acquisition AB ("Alpha Acquisition"), to the shareholders in the Company. On September 7, 2021, Alpha Acquisition issued a press release with information that Alpha Acquisition had achieved control of 96.05 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Alpha Acquisition intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On September 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company, at the request of Alpha Acquisition, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA, ISIN code SE0001105511, order book ID 81310). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB