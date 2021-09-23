To help manufacturers prepare for 2022, VKS is giving away one free VKS Lite license per day for the rest of 2021.

Is your workforce ready for 2022? To help strengthen the workforce for the new year, VKS is offering companies free access to VKS Lite. Companies can leverage this work instruction software to create visually interactive instructions that enhance the knowledge and skills of their workforce.

There's no getting around it, the pandemic has accelerated the need for digital transformation. Increasing turnover rates, dependence on senior employees, and transitioning supply chains have impacted industries around the world. And issues like the skills gap and long training times have only been exacerbated by the world crisis. But companies are regaining control with work instruction software.

"We are enabling companies to pursue Industry 4.0 innovation with no risk to their bottom line. It's very important to us to help people across the globe create stronger and more resilient practices. And this is another step towards that goal. With more companies and people using advanced technology to standardize their processes, increase quality, and enhance the knowledge of the workforce, the whole industry wins." Kyle O'Reilly, VKS Director of Sales

Go paperless and update all work instructions with the click of a button. Use pictures, videos, annotations, and more to digitally transform your operation and guide workers through their tasks. With VKS Lite, it's easy to begin your digital transformation journey.

VKS (Visual Knowledge Share) is a leading innovator in digital work instruction technology. Backed with over 50 years of manufacturing experience from its parent company CMP, VKS software is designed for manufacturers by manufacturers. With its intuitive and interactive visual platform, VKS Lite is a work instructions solution that equips companies with the tools to push the capabilities of manufacturing further into Industry 4.0.

