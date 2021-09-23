The "Denmark Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report covers the Danish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box Denmark Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Denmark
- Key Danish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Danish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- Danish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)
- Danish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH
- The Key Danish Data Centre Clusters
- Danish Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
- Danish Data Centre Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- Danish Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the Danish Data Centre Market
- Danish Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Data Centre
- GlobalConnect Data Centre
