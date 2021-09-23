The "Denmark Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covers the Danish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box Denmark Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Denmark

Key Danish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Danish Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2020 to 2024)

Danish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2020 to 2024)

Danish Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH

The Key Danish Data Centre Clusters

Danish Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)

Danish Data Centre Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

Danish Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the Danish Data Centre Market

Danish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Apple Data Centre

GlobalConnect Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5v6x7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005771/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900