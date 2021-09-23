Fluence's LED technology and horticulture experts to present at multiple major agriculture and cannabis trade conferences this fall

Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced its upcoming schedule of speakers who will present at virtual and in-person horticulture and cannabis industry conferences this fall.

"We're thrilled our speakers are joining industry thought leaders from across the world to share their deep knowledge with cultivators, researchers, partners and others," said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. "At Fluence, our experts lead with science and are dedicated to advancing the industry's awareness and application of LED lighting technologies to better understand the interaction between light and life. We look forward to connecting with conference participants, engaging in valuable conversations and discussing insights and learnings about what's possible for LED lighting technology."

Fluence's roster of speakers includes:

NCIA's Midwest Cannabis Business Conference : Corinne Wilder, vice president of global operations, will speak with Dario Boyce from Anderson Porter Design and Jesse Porter from Inspire Transpiration Solutions on Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m. CST about guidelines and policy for resource efficiency, including HVAC, lighting and control systems.

: Corinne Wilder, vice president of global operations, will speak with Dario Boyce from Anderson Porter Design and Jesse Porter from Inspire Transpiration Solutions on Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m. CST about guidelines and policy for resource efficiency, including HVAC, lighting and control systems. NYC AgTech Week : Steve Graves, vice president of business development, will speak with Alina Zolotareva from AeroFarms, Tisha Livingston from Infinite Acres, Dr. Mary Ellis from Earle Associates Ltd. and Penny McBride from FarmTech Society on Sept. 24 at 1:45 p.m. CST about trends in global controlled environment agriculture.

: Steve Graves, vice president of business development, will speak with Alina Zolotareva from AeroFarms, Tisha Livingston from Infinite Acres, Dr. Mary Ellis from Earle Associates Ltd. and Penny McBride from FarmTech Society on Sept. 24 at 1:45 p.m. CST about trends in global controlled environment agriculture. GreenTech Amsterdam : Timo Bongartz, general manager of EMEA, will speak with Brad Nattrass from urban-gro and Nic Easley from 3C Consulting, LLC on Sept. 29 at 8:00 a.m. CST about market insights, challenges and opportunities for medical cannabis. Leo Lansbergen, horticulture service specialist, will speak with Max van den Hemel from Delphy Improvement Centre, Marc van Oers from Van Iperen International and Eri Hayashi from the Japan Plant Factory Association on Sept. 28 at 5:15 a.m. CST about crop management and optimization. Theo Tekstra, technical director, will speak with Lisanne Meulendijks from Delphy Improvement Centre, Andrew Jenkins from TU Delft and Aleksander Nastov from Samsung on Sept. 29 at 7:00 a.m. CST about vertical farming.

:

HortiCann Light Tech : Dr. Abhay Thosar, director of horticulture services, will speak with Adam Shinners from Superior Fresh on Sept. 29 at 3:00 p.m. CST about sustainability and best cultivation practices, efficiencies and optimized lighting strategies in commercial food production.

: Dr. Abhay Thosar, director of horticulture services, will speak with Adam Shinners from Superior Fresh on Sept. 29 at 3:00 p.m. CST about sustainability and best cultivation practices, efficiencies and optimized lighting strategies in commercial food production. Indoor Ag-Con : Steve Graves, vice president of business development, will participate in a panel on Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. CST about the next technical frontier for lighting.

: Steve Graves, vice president of business development, will participate in a panel on Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. CST about the next technical frontier for lighting. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference : David Cohen, CEO of Fluence, will give an exclusive on-stage interview during Benzinga's hybrid event on Oct. 15 at 12:10 p.m. CST.

: David Cohen, CEO of Fluence, will give an exclusive on-stage interview during Benzinga's hybrid event on Oct. 15 at 12:10 p.m. CST. MJBizCon : Corinne Wilder, vice president of global operations, will speak with David Hess from Tress Capital and Derek Smith from the Resource Innovation Institute on Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m. CST about environmental and sustainability practices.

: Corinne Wilder, vice president of global operations, will speak with David Hess from Tress Capital and Derek Smith from the Resource Innovation Institute on Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m. CST about environmental and sustainability practices. 2021 Plant Lighting Short Course : Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist, will speak on Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m. CST about lighting for indoor agriculture.

: Dr. David Hawley, principal scientist, will speak on Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m. CST about lighting for indoor agriculture. Grow Up Conference Expo: Taylor Kirk, horticulture service specialist, will join cannabis experts on Dec. 1 at 9:15 a.m. CST to discuss growers' experiences and expectations with LED lighting in cannabis cultivation.

For information about Fluence's upcoming speaking engagements, including more presentation details, how to register and how to contact the Fluence team at their upcoming conferences, visit www.fluence.science/events-main.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

