Momentive Inc.: Barceló Hotel Group selects Momentive to power its global customer experience program with GetFeedback

Barceló will benefit from the advanced GetFeedback Salesforce integration as it aims to understand and act upon rapidly changing customer expectations

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021(NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Barceló Hotel Group, a leading global hotel chain based in Spain, has chosen GetFeedback for its global customer experience program.



Barceló is using GetFeedback to monitor and improve the digital purchasing journey for customers. The deep integration GetFeedback has with Salesforce-Barceló's main system of record- provides the hotel chain with a 360° view of the customer where it needs it. Barceló Hotel Group joins others in the travel industry using GetFeedback's agile CX platform to listen, understand, and act on customer insights.

"After an unexpectedly volatile year and a half for the travel industry, we knew we needed a solution that allowed us to listen to customer feedback in real time in order to adapt to changing expectations and preferences," said Lluís Massanet, Global Digital Business Deputy Director at Barceló Hotel Group. "We chose GetFeedback because it offers a comprehensive look at our customers and is purpose-built for Salesforce, which makes it a powerful solution that easily fits into how we work. Now we have a solution that allows us to optimize the online experience based on what our customers actually want."

Organizations around the world utilize GetFeedback to power robust, agile CX programs in a range of industries from hospitality to banking and beyond. Compared to complicated, legacy CX offerings, GetFeedback is a powerful yet easy-to-use agile solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days-not months-to quickly understand and act on customer insights. GetFeedback enables CX professionals to deliver great experiences without waiting on technical resources or hiring a team of expensive consultants. GetFeedback combines multi-channel feedback data with operational data from Salesforce to surface relevant insights in a single, intuitive interface.

About GetFeedback

GetFeedback is an agile, multichannel CX solution from Momentive that deploys in days, not months, and enables CX teams to deliver great experiences without waiting on long implementations. GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across multiple channels and high response rates. It integrates CX insights and actions into key systems, enabling CX professionals to iterate and scale quickly. GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is the top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange. Companies like PUMA, Yeti, Toyota, and Carrefour rely on GetFeedback to deliver customer experiences that set them apart.

About Momentive

Momentive, SurveyMonkey , and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ?decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .