KALRAY'S EVENT ON BRIGHTTALK: THE TECHNOLOGIES DRIVING THE NEXT STORAGE REVOLUTION

NVMe, NVME-oF and DPU processors will reshape the Storage industry: Kalray's CEO and industry storage executives will share their views on Tuesday September 28th

Grenoble - France, September 23, 2021 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of a new generation of processors specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, is delighted to announce its Storage Digital Event on BrightTALK on September 28 at 4pm CET.

Storage arrays are fundamental building blocks in present-day data centers. However, the adoption of NVMe SSDs, a new type of ultra-fast, low latency storage media, challenges the way storage infrastructure and appliances are built today.

Join key storage industry players, and learn more about industry trends and how new technologies such as NVMe, NVMe-oF as well as DPUs, a new type of processor dedicated to data processing, are driving the next storage revolution:

WHO:

Quentin Adam, CEO, Clever Cloud

Philippe Deniel, Group Storage Lead at CEA

Dennis Hanh, Principal Analyst, Storage at OMDIA

Rick Kumar, SVP at Viking Enterprise Solution, a division of Sanmina Corporation

Olivier Lambert, CEO at Vates

Davide Villa, Director, Business Development EMEAI at Western Digital

Eric Baissus, CEO, Kalray

WHAT: Learn about the new revolution in the storage world linked to new Flash SSDs technologies, the massive adoption of NVMe-oF and the arrival of DPUs which make efficient disaggregation possible!

WHEN: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 4pm CET

WHERE: This digital event is accessible online with confirmed registration

HOW: To register: https://bit.ly/3EMRg9d

"The new storage revolution has started. We are delighted to organize such an event with some of the most talented storage experts in the world. Delivering high performance and a complete range of enterprise data storage services on top of NVMe technology requires a new generation of processors, DPUs, and a new generation of storage appliances. Kalray is one of the leading providers of DPUs with Kalray MPPA® processor family and during the event will present the Kalray FlashBox, one of the first DPU-based NVMe storage appliance available on the market" said Eric Baissus, President and CEO of Kalray. "During this illustrious event, we would like to take the opportunity to unveil our new brand identity to align with the vision, values and ambition of Kalray moving forward."

NVMe SSDs are up to 100x faster than traditional SSDs, but more difficult to deploy at scale. Most NVMe SSDs are deployed as direct-attached or local storage, which does not scale and is highly inefficient.

Kalray's FlashBox, whose co-development with Viking Enterprise Solutions a division of Sanmina Corporation has been announced last July, is the first disaggregated NVMe storage array that has been designed from the ground up to leverage the full potential of NVMe flash at scale, while ensuring the lowest storage TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). FlashBox features the Kalray K200-LP Storage Acceleration Card with Kalray's flagship data?centric processor, the MPPA® DPU. It enables customers to unlock the performance of NVMe SSDs at scale, while meeting reliability and efficiency requirements for their businesses.

Customers, willing to build their own All-Flash Array from an on-the-shelf chassis, can start from Kalray's K200?LP acceleration card. K200-LP is a low?profile, 2x 100Gb/s ethernet, PCIe Gen4 card that can deliver more than 2 MIOPS and 12 GB/s per card (both RoCE and TCP) with a latency as low as 30 microseconds.

