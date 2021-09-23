DJ 2CRSi SA: Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 31 August 2021.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 31 August 2021. 23-Sep-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 31 August 2021

Strasbourg (France), 23 September 2021 - Shareholders in 2CRSi, a French manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers attended the Company's Combined General Meeting on 31 August 2021 at 11 rue Madeleine Reberioux, Parc des Forges - Le Terracotta, in Strasbourg. It was chaired by 2CRSi's COO Marie de Lauzon.

The Meeting, where participating shareholders represented a total of 13,369,759 shares (of the total 17,726,474 carrying voting rights) for a total of 21,918,463 votes, provided an opportunity for the Group's COO to present the Company's key figures and highlights for the 2020/2021 financial year (closing 28 February 2021). She also replied to questions from present shareholders. Lastly, a representative for the statutory auditors presented their various reports to the General Meeting.

All submitted resolutions were passed with over 87% of cast votes, among which in particular:

-- Approval of the consolidated financial statements for FY 2020/21,

-- Renewal of the appointment of the following Board Directors for durations ranging from 1 to 3 years:Alain Wilmouth (3), Michel Wilmouth (3), the company HAW (3), Marie de Lauzon (2), Estelle Schang (1) and MoniqueJung (1). These different durations allow the Company to implement a perfect staggering of Board members' terms,

-- Approval of compensation items for 2020/21 and the 2021/22 compensation policy with respect to theChairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, members of the Board of Directors and executiveofficers,

-- The granting or renewal of delegations of authority and/or financial authorisations to the Board ofDirectors.

Presentations of the Company's FY 2020/2021 results and the votes on resolutions are available for consultation on its website: https://investors.2crsi.com/en/annual-general-meeting-08-31-2021/.

Next event: publication of H1 2021/22 revenue on 20 October 2021 after market close.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Chief Operating Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (1) 56 88 11 14 +33 (1) 56 88 11 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Compte-rendu AG EN

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1235689 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1235689 23-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)