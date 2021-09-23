Humanity 2.0 Appoints Jim Pitofsky to Advisory Board - Rome, Italy

Non-Profit assembling world's greatest strategic minds in collaboration with Holy See (Vatican) based impact initiatives

VATICAN CITY, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Humanity 2.0 , a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Jim Pitofsky to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0's impact initiatives.

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; "Jim is one of the most important social impact connectors in the U.S. and we are honored he has accepted to join our Advisory Board. I look forward to collaborating with him on discerning new ways to accelerate human flourishing globally and identifying new partners to scale our impact."

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Levy ; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe

Bill Hilf ; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan

Tae Yoo ; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo ; Former President - EMEA Partnerships; Google

Jean Oelwang ; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin

Jim Pitofsky ; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation

Hilary Pennington ; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation

Dinah McLeod ; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team

Matt Bird ; Chief Executive Officer, CommPro Worldwide

Fr. Philip Larrey ; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Jim Pitofsky

Jim is the Managing Director of Strategic Alliances at the John Templeton Foundation, a $3B foundation where he builds partnerships with philanthropists, such as Giving Pledgers, and with executives at foundations and companies. Prior to joining JTF, Jim was Chief Strategy Officer at the Arizona Community Foundation where he oversaw strategic planning and execution, public policy, education, and strategic alliances, as well as ACF's Center for Business Philanthropy. Jim also served as the V.P. and Acting President of the Echoing Green Foundation, supporting hundreds of social entrepreneurs around the world; the Deputy Director of the National Youth Leadership Council, one of the leading service-learning organizations in the U.S. and the world; and the Executive Director for Hands-on Bay Area, the leading manager of corporate volunteerism in the Bay Area. Additionally, Jim founded and directed an organization that worked internationally to create school/community and business/education partnerships and was adopted by the National Association of Partners in Education. During that time, he also served as the elected President of the National and Community Service Coalition and led their federal public policy efforts.

Throughout his career, Jim has worked closely with CEOs, foundation executives, philanthropists, celebrities, policy-makers, and nonprofit leaders to advance philanthropy, education reform, leadership development, social entrepreneurship, community service, and racial and economic equity. He has been a speaker at the World Economic Forum (Davos), FORTUNE Magazine CEO Forum, the White House Conference on Philanthropy, the Milken Institute, and hundreds of other convenings of corporate, philanthropic, and nonprofit leaders. He has also organized meetings around the world in places such as the White House and the Vatican and facilitated convenings such as TED.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private, and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

